Marvel star Evangeline Lilly reveals she went to anti-vaccine mandate rally to 'support bodily sovereignty'

Marvel star ​​Evangeline Lilly has come out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, revealing she recently protested against them at a rally in Washington, D.C.

Lilly, known for playing The Wasp in Marvel's Ant-Man franchise, on Thursday said on Instagram she was recently in D.C. for a rally to "support bodily sovereignty" and Canadian truckers who have been objecting to the government's COVID-19 vaccine rules. At this rally Lilly went to, Robert F. Kennedy delivered controversial remarks comparing vaccine mandates to the Holocaust and suggesting unvaccinated people are worse off than Anne Frank.

On Instagram, Lilly shared photos from the event showing signs calling for "vaxx choice" and "medical freedom," and she said she believes "nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of" anything including loss of employment. "I understand the world is in fear," she said, "but I don't believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems." The actress added, "I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today."

Lilly, who also starred as Kate on ABC's Lost, received criticism early on in the COVID-19 pandemic after she claimed in March 2020 that the coronavirus was just "a respiratory flu" and said that she wasn't isolating because of it. She later apologized for the "dismissive" and "arrogant" comments.

Lilly was the latest Marvel star to spark backlash for her stance on COVID-19 vaccines after Black Panther star Letitia Wright shared an anti-vaccine video in December 2020. The subsequent firestorm over the video led Wright to leave Twitter, but in October 2021, a report said she was continuing to espouse anti-vaccine views on the set of the Black Panther sequel. Wright denied this, calling the report "completely untrue," but she hasn't said whether she is vaccinated.