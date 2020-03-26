See More Speed Reads
you have to take it back kate!
Edit

Evangeline Lilly apologizes for 'dismissive' coronavirus comments

6:25 p.m.
Evangeline Lilly
Valerie Macon / Getty Images

Evangeline Lilly has some regrets about those coronavirus comments.

The Ant-Man and Lost star came under fire last week after revealing she was refusing to self-quarantine during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, dismissing concerns over what she claimed was just "a respiratory flu" after sharing that she "just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp." When users called her out in the comments, she wrote that "some people value freedom over their lives."

Lilly on Thursday issued a "sincere and heartfelt apology" for her "insensitivity," saying she has been practicing social distancing ever since it "was instituted in the small community where I am currently living" not long after her original post, although she still expressed "intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action."

But Lilly acknowledged that she has "sent a dismissive" and "arrogant" message about the coronavirus crisis.

"My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic," Lilly said. "I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation."

Among those who had called Lilly out was Maggie Grace, who played Shannon on Lost. Grace commented on Lilly's Instagram post, "Sure, it's a free country, but how about choosing to exercise some of that wonderful freedom to have some compassion, trust the extensive science here and not overwhelm [the] health system." Grace also wrote that their Lost co-star Daniel Dae Kim, who tested positive for COVID-19, is doing better, telling Lilly, "Maybe you guys wanna chat?" Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

TSA to receive 1.5 million expired N95 masks that had been sitting in a warehouse

7:24 p.m.
N95 masks.
Eva Hambach/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has almost 1.5 million expired N95 respirator masks sitting in a government warehouse in Indiana, and the Department of Homeland Security decided on Wednesday to send them to the Transportation Security Administration, three people with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post on Thursday.

N95 masks are used by doctors and nurses treating patients infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, and there are shortages at hospitals and medical facilities across the United States. Late last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its guidelines on using expired masks, saying they could be used during the coronavirus pandemic as long as they had been stored properly. The risk comes if the mask's elastic bands have deteriorated, and there isn't a proper seal against the face.

The masks are part of Customs and Border Protection's emergency supplies, and DHS officials decided to offer the masks to the TSA because they have been asking for protective equipment, three people with knowledge of the matter told the Post. The TSA said it will send the masks to airports as needed. One Trump administration official told the Post the masks were sent to TSA rather than hospitals or the Federal Emergency Management Agency because FEMA recently found masks to distribute. Catherine Garcia

The Race for No. 2
Edit

Biden reportedly says Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is in his 'top three' picks for VP

5:58 p.m.
Biden and Cortez Masto.
Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

While reportedly setting up video equipment in Delaware over four days, former Vice President Joe Biden was apparently mulling over possible running mates.

Biden told former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid that Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) is one of his "top three" choices should he win the Democratic presidential nomination, Mediaite reported Thursday.

Reid, who was also a longtime senator representing Nevada, is reportedly nudging Biden toward choosing Cortez Masto as his VP, and Biden's campaign apparently feels she would be a strong choice and could help expand Biden's popularity among Latinx voters. Biden publicly committed to choosing a woman as his vice president if nominated over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), sparking endless speculation over who that woman might be. CNBC says Biden's "business allies" are hoping for Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) or Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), two former presidential candidates themselves. The Washington Post, meanwhile, said Biden's shortlist probably included Cortez Masto, but also named more well-known Democrats like former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Biden's campaign declined to dispute Mediaite's reporting, simply saying he would vigorously vet candidates.

New York magazine wrote that Biden is spending his "coronavirus bunker" time "thinking a lot" about a potential VP, and taking lots of calls from supporters and Democratic strategists who are pushing Biden to pick their candidate of choice. None of those calls, however, resulted in much reported information on whether Biden had narrowed his list.

Biden told The View on Tuesday his "short" list was between "12 and 15" names, but if his reported statement to Reid is to be believed, he's done a lot of whittling in the past few days. Read more at Mediaite and New York. Summer Meza

that's innovation
Edit

MLB uniform material is being used for medical masks and gowns

4:47 p.m.
MLB.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Opening Day's delay is health care workers' home run.

MLB teams were supposed to step onto the field Thursday for the first games of the 2020 season, but like every other sport out there, the new coronavirus postponed their season. So instead of fashioning fabric into new uniforms, uniform maker Fanatics has repurposed it to address a nationwide shortage of masks and hospital gowns, The New York Times reports.

Fanatics manufactures the Nike uniforms for the MLB in its Easton, Pennsylvania, factory, and recently shifted to start fulfilling medical needs instead of T-shirt orders. "We've got tremendous amounts of fabric, which is exactly what the players wear," said Michael Rubin, the founder and executive chairman of Fanatics. "We're just taking it and making the masks and gowns that can be used by the people who are working to save lives every day."

So far, Fanatics has only made prototypes of the gowns and mask, recognizably using the New York Yankees' and Philadelphia Phillies' pinstripes. Read more — and see pictures of the gown and mask ensembles— at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

devastating
Edit

A third of Americans say someone in their household has lost their job or taken a pay cut over coronavirus

3:37 p.m.
American unemployment.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Americans are increasingly underemployed as coronavirus spreads, a Thursday report from Pew Research Center shows.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down businesses and left millions of people unemployed, at least until their workplaces reopen. A fifth of Americans say they or someone in their household has lost their job due to the new coronavirus spread, while more than a quarter say someone in their household has had to take a pay cut, Pew reports in its survey. In all, that's a full third of Americans who say they or someone in their household has had their job affected by the outbreak.

That devastating statistic was echoed in Thursday's Labor Department report that showed unemployment claims had surged from 282,000 to a record high of 3.3 million. Many of those job losses are supposed to be temporary, but some will undoubtedly end up permanent. And those numbers don't even include contract and gig workers or those who've been out of work for months, all of whom are ineligible for unemployment benefits.

Pew surveyed 11,537 U.S. adults on its American Trends Panel throughout March 2020. The online survey had a margin of error of 1.5 percent. Kathryn Krawczyk

headlines you couldn't have imagined six months ago
Edit

Steph Curry interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci, with a surprise visit from Barack Obama

2:59 p.m.

Nobody started this year expecting to see "Steph Curry" and "Dr. Anthony Fauci" in a headline together, but, well, here we are. In an Instagram Live session on Thursday morning, the Golden State Warriors star interviewed the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases as some 65,000 people — including former President Barack Obama and Justin Bieber — tuned in.

"This is serious business, we are not overreacting," Fauci emphasized to Curry about the COVID-19 outbreak. "I'd like to get the people in the country to realize that we're dealing with a serious problem."

Obama, in the comments, chimed in to agree: "Listen to the science," he said. "Do your part and take care of each other." Jeva Lange

a whole new world
Edit

Disney to debut Meghan Markle-narrated documentary days after royal step back

2:47 p.m.

Almost immediately after stepping back from the royal family, Meghan Markle is headed to the wonderful world of Disney.

Disney announced Thursday a new nature documentary, Elephant, is headed to Disney+ next month that Markle will narrate. The documentary "follows African elephant Shani and her spirited son Jomo as their herd make an epic journey hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert," Disney said.

A trailer for Elephant released Thursday describes it as being narrated by "Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex," with Variety observing Disney doesn't use the HRH royal title. Elephant will be hitting Disney just a few days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's step back as senior members of the royal family is made official on March 31, though they've already finished their last royal duties.

It was previously reported in January that Markle had lined up a Disney voiceover project that would benefit Elephants Without Borders. At the time, a clip resurfaced of Harry chatting with Disney's then-CEO Bob Iger and telling, "You know she does voice-overs?" Iger responds, "Oh, really?" The conversation, it seems, piqued his interest.

It's possible this won't be Markle's final Disney collaboration, if one report suggesting she's interested in acting in a superhero film is to be believed. Could her next step be a transition from being a senior royal to being a Disney princess? We'll see, but for now, Elephant will stream on Disney+ on April 3. Brendan Morrow

zoom zoom
Edit

The most socially distant sport falls to coronavirus

2:05 p.m.

Even the Indianapolis 500 has fallen to the coronavirus' sports purge.

This year's Indy 500 car race will be pushed to Aug. 23, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Thursday. It'll be the first time the race hasn't been run on Memorial Day weekend since the end of World War II.

While racing cars seems socially distant on its face, fans, pit crews, and broadcasters all have to be considered in the equation. So to protect "the health and safety of our event participants and spectators," the track made the decision to postpone, Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske said. And while the Memorial Day date usually lets the race honor the military, "this August, we'll also have a unique and powerful opportunity to honor the contributions and heroism of the doctors, nurses, first responders and National Guard members serving on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19," Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said.

In the meantime, the speedway is sponsoring virtual races featuring its top drivers, leaving e-sports as one of the coronavirus-proof competitions still standing. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.