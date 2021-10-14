The White House is reportedly 'nearing the end of its patience' on reconciliation negotiations

The White House appears to have a message for the lawmakers on Capitol Hill — the time for negotiations surrounding Democrats' massive social spending package is coming to an end.

According to Punchbowl News, the White House is "nearing the end of its patience on reconciliation talks," with a source having told Jake Sherman that "the president is ready to get this done."

"The White House feels that serious progress has been made and that members representing each viewpoint are operating in good faith, but that the time for negotiations is nearing an end," the source told Sherman. "The White House wants to make clear [that] soon it will be time for negotiations to conclude so we can move forward with both plans," presumably referring to President Biden's infrastructure bill and Build Back Better agenda.

🚨NEW: W.H. is nearing the end of its patience on reconciliation talks. From a source close to W.H.: "time for negotiations is nearing an end … soon it will be time for negotiations to conclude” Full statement below — much more in @PunchbowlNews Midday pic.twitter.com/RalDNmPDok — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 14, 2021

Bloomberg's Jennifer Epstein confirmed the described sentiment on Pennsylvania Ave to be accurate, per an administration source.

An administration source confirms that this "time's almost up" statement is an accurate description of their sentiments on reconciliation negotiations https://t.co/OfTbBbddfP — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 14, 2021

As of Wednesday, congressional Democrats were still "grappling with key decisions" regarding the framework of their party-defining spending bill, "as they struggle to reach a middle ground with a small but potent centrist faction" — namely Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), reports Insider. Now, it appears even President Biden is tired of the debate.