Pearl Jam cancels show after Europe's wildfires leave Eddie Vedder's throat damaged

Pearl Jam has been forced to cancel one of its concerts after wildfires in Europe left lead singer Eddie Vedder's throat damaged.

The band said Wednesday its show scheduled for that evening in Vienna was off. They recently performed in France and said the "extreme circumstances" at the outdoor venue there, including "heat, dust, and smoke" from wildfires, damaged Vedder's throat.

"He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered," the band said. "This is brutal news and horrible timing … for everyone involved."

Firefighters have recently been battling wildfires across France and Spain amid a major heat wave in Europe, displacing thousands of people. Temperatures reached as high as 109 degrees in France this week, and officials warned of a "heat apocalypse," The Washington Post reports.

Amid the heat wave, Pearl Jam on Sunday performed a set at Lollapalooza Paris. The music festival also included performances from Imagine Dragons, A$AP Rocky, Phoebe Bridgers, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Pearl Jam said it was "deeply sorry" to have to cancel its Vienna show, having failed to "find options to still play," and will be refunding tickets. The band didn't say whether this will affect its upcoming shows scheduled for Prague and Amsterdam over the next week.

"Ed wants to play," they said. "There's just no throat available at this time."