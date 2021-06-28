Don't fall for the Bill Barr rebrand

Bill Barr isn't a hero. He waited until the very last moment to do the absolute bare minimum.

On Sunday The Atlantic published a story detailing how, at a critical moment a few weeks after the 2020 election won by Joe Biden, Barr — Donald Trump's attorney general — undercut the former president's claims of election fraud. It's a piece that reads mostly like it is intended to bolster Barr's own battered reputation: He cooperated with the story's author, ABC News Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, and the article is peppered with spicy details about Trump acting like a "madman" as he sought to defy the vote.

"If there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it," Barr told Karl. "But my suspicion all the way along was that there was nothing there. It was all bullshit."

Sounds steadfast, even valiant. But one leaves the story with a renewed sense that some of the most powerful men in America — and certainly those within Trump's orbit — were cowards who shirked their obligation to make a full-throated declaration that Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

That's literally true in the case of Barr, who summoned an Associated Press reporter to lunch on Dec. 1 to publicly state that no election fraud had been found. Barr mumbled his announcement "between bites of salad," Karl reports, forcing a Department of Justice spokesperson to step in and ask Barr to repeat himself so the reporter could hear what he had just said.

Barr did so.

"To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election," Barr said. His words were soon broadcast to the world, and they enraged Trump — but, of course, the news did little to stop Trump's efforts to overturn the election.