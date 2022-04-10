Scottie Scheffler wins 1st Masters title

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters on Sunday by three strokes, giving the 25-year-old his first major championship.

Scheffler is the world's No. 1 player, and took the lead Friday during the second round. In the final round on Sunday, Scheffler shot 71, finishing the tournament at 10-under 278. This win comes two months after he was victorious at the Phoenix Open, his first PGA Tour win.

Scheffler is now the fifth player to win the Masters while ranked No. 1 in the world. Rory McIlroy came in second place, his best-ever finish at August National.