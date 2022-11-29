U.S. beats Iran 1-0 to advance to World Cup knockout round

The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team on Tuesday advanced to the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup after beating Iran 1-0 and successfully securing the second-place slot in Group B.

It was a tense and hard-fought game, considering Iran needed only a tie to move on to the hallowed round of 16, The Washington Post reports. But U.S. player Christian Pulisic scored the match's one and only point in the 38th minute, propelling the U.S. toward the flat-out win it needed. Pulisic, however, wasn't so fortunate; while finishing the goal, he suffered an abdominal injury that forced him out of the game at halftime, per The New York Times.

NOTHING WAS STOPPING PULISIC FROM SCORING 😤 Take another look at his first-ever FIFA World Cup goal for the @USMNT 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/s6tKehRLg2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

According to The Boston Globe, the Americans last advanced to the knockout round in 2014, the last tournament in which they played.

The U.S. will next square up against the Netherlands, who won Group A, on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET; it's unclear whether Pulisic will be able to participate. England, who won Group B after a 3-0 victory against Wales, will face Senegal on Sunday.

Fox and Telemundo will air broadcasts of the U.S. game in English and Spanish, respectively; the match will also stream on NBC's Peacock.