Israel's Western allies pull back amid Gaza escalation

Britain and the EU are reconsidering allegiance with Israel as the Gaza siege continues

London protesters against Israel&#039;s Gaza campaign
'Israel is on the path to becoming a pariah state'
What happened

Britain said Tuesday it was suspending talks with Israel on expanding their free-trade agreement due to the "egregious policies" of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in Gaza and the West Bank. The European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said a "huge majority" of EU members supported reconsidering the bloc's trade deal with Israel. The United Nations Wednesday said no food aid had reached its Gaza warehouses despite Netanyahu allowing in a few dozen trucks after an 11-week blockade of humanitarian aid.

