Lebanon selects president after 2-year impasse
The country's parliament elected Gen. Joseph Aoun as its next leader
What happened
Lebanon's parliament elected army chief Gen. Joseph Aoun president Thursday, ending a political deadlock that had kept the office vacant since October 2022. Aoun, 60, won 99 of 128 votes.
Who said what
The election of Aoun, widely seen as the preferred candidate of the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, reflects the "weakened sway of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group after its devastating war with Israel," Reuters said. In his victory speech to parliament, Aoun vowed to carry out judicial reforms, "rebuild what Israel destroyed," and ensure the state's right to "monopolize the carrying of weapons." That last pledge drew "loud applause as lawmakers from Hezbollah — which runs its own military forces — sat still."
The paused war with Israel has cost Lebanon an estimated $8.5 billion in losses and damage, six years into an unrelated financial crisis. The expectation is that Aoun's election will "unlock desperately needed support from foreign donors," The Washington Post said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Aoun's power is limited under Lebanon's "power-sharing system, in which the president is always a Maronite Christian, the prime minister a Sunni Muslim and the speaker of parliament Shiite," The Associated Press said. But "only the president" can appoint a prime minister to form the country's first fully empowered government since 2022.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Jimmy Carter honored in state funeral, laid to rest
Speed Read The state funeral was attended by all living presidents
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - January 10, 2025
Cartoons Friday's cartoons - killing it, kicking it, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Trump sentenced after Supreme Court rejection
Speed Read Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the three liberal justices in the majority
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
US accuses Sudan rebels of genocide, sanctions chief
Speed Read Sudan has been engaged in a bloody civil war that erupted in 2023
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Ukraine goes on offense in Russia's Kursk region
Speed Read A top adviser to President Zelenskyy said "the Russians are getting what they deserve"
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Ukraine cuts off Russian gas pipeline to Europe
Speed Read Ukraine has halted the transport of Russian gas to Europe after a key deal with Moscow expired
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Top Russian general killed in Moscow blast
Speed Read A remote-triggered bomb killed Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defense
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
NATO chief urges Europe to arm against Russia
Speed Read Mark Rutte said Putin wants to 'wipe Ukraine off the map' and might come for other parts of Europe next
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
New Syria government takes charge, urging 'stability'
Speed Read The rebel forces that ousted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad announced an interim government
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
How should the West respond to Syria's new leadership?
Today's Big Question The weight of historical interventions and non-interventions in the region hangs heavy on Western leaders' minds
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
What's next in Syria's civil war?
Today's Big Question Rebels seize Aleppo, putting Assad on defense
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published