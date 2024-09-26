US, allies push 21-day Israel-Lebanon cease-fire

The United States, France and other European and Arab nations are scrambling to prevent a full-scale war

Lebanese search through rubble after Israeli airstrike
Israel has killed about 600 people in Lebanon since Monday, according to Lebanon's health ministry
(Image credit: Mahmoud Zayyat / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Israel took steps to prepare for a ground invasion of Lebanon Wednesday as the U.S., France and other European and Arab nations scrambled to prevent a full-scale war, proposing an "immediate 21-day cease-fire across the Lebanon-Israel border to provide space for diplomacy."

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

