Israel blames 'failures' for killing of medics

14 Gaza medics and 1 U.N. employee were killed by IDF special forces

Palestinians mourn the killing of 14 Gaza medics and 1 U.N. employee in Israeli attack
The IDF has 'killed more than 150 emergency responders' and 'well over 1,000 health workers'
What happened

Israel's military said Sunday that its investigation into the killing of 15 aid workers in Gaza had uncovered "several professional failures, breaches of orders and a failure to fully report the incident." The Israel Defense Forces field commander in charge of the March 23 killings was dismissed, Israel said, and a brigade commander reprimanded.

