Russian strike kills dozens in Ukraine

The Sumy ballistic missile strike was Russia's deadliest attack on civilians this year

Aftermath of Russian ballistic missile strike in Sumy, Ukraine
'These attacks show just what Russia's supposed readiness for peace is worth'
What happened

Russia struck the center of the Ukrainian city of Sumy with two ballistic missiles Sunday midmorning as crowds gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday. Ukrainian officials said at least 34 people were killed, including two children, and a further 117 were wounded, in Russia's deadliest attack on civilians this year.



