Russian strike kills dozens in Ukraine

What happened

Russia struck the center of the Ukrainian city of Sumy with two ballistic missiles Sunday midmorning as crowds gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday. Ukrainian officials said at least 34 people were killed, including two children, and a further 117 were wounded, in Russia's deadliest attack on civilians this year.

Who said what

Sunday's attack and an April 4 strike on Kryvyi Rih that killed 19 people, including nine children, are "fueling further skepticism over any Russian intent to end the war as President Donald Trump pushes for a ceasefire," The Washington Post said. Civilian deaths have actually "increased since U.S.-mediated ceasefire talks began in March," The New York Times said.

"These attacks show just what Russia's supposed readiness for peace is worth," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on social media. French President Emmanuel Macron accused Moscow of a "blatant disregard for human lives, international law and the diplomatic efforts of President Trump." When asked about the strike, Trump called it a "horrible thing," adding:, "I was told they made a mistake."

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff met with President Vladimir Putin in Russia on Friday "as impatience appears to be growing" in the White House over Putin's stalling and "reluctance to commit to a broad ceasefire," the Post said. "Everything is going very well" in the U.S.-Russian relationship, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Sunday, but "it is impossible to expect any instant results."