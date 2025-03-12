Ukraine agrees to ceasefire, ending US aid freeze

Kyiv made peace with the Trump administration by agreeing to an immediate ceasefire in its war against Russian invaders

U.S. and Ukrainian delegations negotiate ceasefire in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
US and Ukrainian delegations negotiate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
(Image credit: Saul Loeb / Pool /AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

The Trump administration resumed military and intelligence support to Ukraine Tuesday after Kyiv agreed to an "immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire" in its war against Russian invaders, U.S. and Ukrainian officials said after a meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸