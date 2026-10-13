The ‘Southern Giants’ militia reshaping the conflict in Yemen

The UAE proxy is a force to be reckoned with in battle for control over global shipping

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Photo collage of Alwiya al-Amaliqa militia cars with mounted weapons and fighters.
The Southern Giants have become a major faction within the pro-government forces
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

A militia led by a former honey and herbs trader is “changing the Saudi-Houthi war”, said The Telegraph.

The Southern Giants, the “most feared militia” in Yemen, now represent the “most dangerous fault-line” in the alliance between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK


Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i news site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.

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