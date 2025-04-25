Ukraine peace deal: what precedent would land concessions set?

Kyiv has rejected US plans for peace, which reportedly include recognition of Crimea as Russian territory

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly ruled out recognising Russian control of Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014
(Image credit: Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

Donald Trump has accused Volodymyr Zelenskyy of harming peace negotiations after the Ukrainian president said Kyiv would not recognise Russian control of Crimea.

The future of Crimea is thought to be at the centre of Trump's peace plan for the region, despite Zelenskyy repeatedly ruling out recognising Russian control of the region, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

