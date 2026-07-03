Does the American Dream still exist?

As the US prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, faith in a better tomorrow is beginning to waver

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An Associated Press-NORC poll last month found that only a third of Americans believe the American Dream still exists
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)

“That American dream of a better, richer, and happier life for all our citizens of every rank.”

In a 1931 book called “The Epic of America”, historian James Truslow Adams distilled the unalloyed faith in a better tomorrow that has been the calling card of the United States' 250 years as a nation.

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Jamie Timson, The Week UK

Jamie Timson is the UK news editor, curating The Week UK's daily morning newsletter and setting the agenda for the day's news output. He was first a member of the team from 2015 to 2019, progressing from intern to senior staff writer, and then rejoined in September 2022. As a founding panellist on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast, he has discussed politics, foreign affairs and conspiracy theories, sometimes separately, sometimes all at once. In between working at The Week, Jamie was a senior press officer at the Department for Transport, with a penchant for crisis communications, working on Brexit, the response to Covid-19 and HS2, among others. 