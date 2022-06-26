6 dead, 200 injured in Colombia after stadium stands collapse during bullfight

At least six people were killed and more than 200 injured on Sunday when several stands collapsed at a venue holding a bullfight in El Espinal, Colombia.

El Espinal is about 100 miles southwest of the capital Bogota. The Tolima Civil Defense told ABC News that 10 of the people injured are in serious condition, and local media reports a child is among the dead. It's not yet clear why the stands collapsed, and an investigation is underway.

Colombia's president-elect, Gustavo Petro, ended bullfighting in Bogota when he served as the city's mayor, and has called for amateur bullfights to be banned in the country, France 24 reports. Jose Ricardo Orozco, the governor of Tolima, told reporters his local government will now move to ban bullfighting, saying it is dangerous and promotes animal abuse.