10 things you need to know today: November 3, 2017

Ex-DNC chair says in book Clinton controlled party before nomination

The Democratic National Committee worked with Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign to funnel party money toward her nomination, former DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile said in a book excerpt published by Politico on Thursday. Brazile says in her forthcoming book, Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House, that the party apparatus was mismanaged by her predecessor, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) and had to rely on Clinton's campaign fundraising network to stay afloat. "We all knew this was happening and the denials were just ludicrous — the entire Democratic Party establishment was united and aligned to do everything possible to deliver the election to Hillary Clinton," said Jonathan Tasini, a campaign surrogate of Sen. Bernie Sanders, who lost to Clinton in the primaries.