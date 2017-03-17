ADVERTISEMENT

This week's question: Two Brazilian researchers have created a special recipe to fight future food shortages in a more populous world: bread made out of ground-up cockroach flour. If they were to set up a bakery showcasing this unusual baking ingredient, what would it be called?

Click here for the results of last week's contest: Big luggage

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com . Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Insect bread" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Mar. 21. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page on the Mar. 31 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Friday, Mar. 24. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.