The daily business briefing: November 6, 2017

Republicans discuss repealing ObamaCare insurance mandate with tax plan

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Sunday that Republicans are discussing a proposal to revise their tax plan to repeal ObamaCare's requirement for Americans to buy health insurance. President Trump has called for including the measure in the tax-cut bill. The Congressional Budget Office says eliminating the individual mandate would save $416 billion over a decade, and Republicans are looking for ways to reduce the cost of a tax plan that would add an estimated $1.5 trillion to the national debt over 10 years. Some Republicans, however, say that doing so could make it harder to pass the bill for a legislative victory the party sorely needs. The House Ways and Means Committee is scheduled to start work on revisions to the tax bill on Monday.