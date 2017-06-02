An 8-year-old elephant dives with a mahout inside a swimming pool at Khao Kheow Zoo, Thailand. | (EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT)

The Swiss Open Paragliding Championships in Engelberg. | (EPA/URS FLUEELER)

Pope Francis meets members of Cirque du Soleil at the Vatican. | (REUTERS/Tony Gentile)

Displaced by Cyclone Mora, survivors walk with their belongings to a safer area near Chittagong, Bangladesh. | (EPA/STR)

A vigil for the victims of the Manchester attack, outside the arena, in Britain. | (REUTERS/Andrew Yates)

A Filipino congresswoman arrives for a meeting of the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Philippines. | (EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA)

A woman learns how to scythe grass in Stromovka Park in Prague, Czech Republic. | (EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK)

South African surfer Jeremy Johnson rides a wave at Dungeons offshore reef outside Cape Town. | (EPA/NIC BOTHMA)

A Muslim boy learns to read the Koran during Ramadan on the outskirts of Agartala, India. | (REUTERS/Jayanta Dey)

Demonstrators run during clashes with security forces at a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. | (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

A woman puts on a bubble show at SeaWorld in San Diego. | (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

A boy cools off in Karachi, Pakistan. | (REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)

**See last week's best photojournalism**