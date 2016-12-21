Donald Trump mistakenly says 'You know my plans'

President-elect Donald Trump has not exactly been clear about if he wants to ban Muslims from the U.S. or put them in a registry or if the whole controversy has just been one giant "suggestion," kind of like "draining the swamp" and "locking up" Hillary Clinton. Nevertheless, following the terrorist attack at a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, Trump told reporters that in regards to creating a Muslim ban or registry, "you know my plans," even though no one really does.

"All along, I've been proven right," Trump went on. "One hundred percent correct. What's happening is disgraceful." Trump added that he talked to President Obama two days ago, but not since the attack in Berlin.

Trump has flip-flopped on his proposed ban in the past, both doubling down on it and walking it back. His team has also denied that Trump would create a registry for Muslims, and major tech companies such as Facebook and Twitter have said they would not participate in creating one, even if asked to do so. But as late as July, Trump's policy director Stephen Miller insisted "the best way to prevent continued radicalization from developing inside America is to suspend temporarily immigration from regions that have been a major source for terrorists and their supporters coming to the U.S."

Then again, who can say? "I don't know that [Trump] knows himself [what his policy is] because it's a minute-by-minute thing based on who is asking the question," spokesman for the Council on American-Islamic Relations Ibrahim Hooper told The Wall Street Journal. Jeva Lange