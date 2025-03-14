Schumer: Democrats will help pass spending bill

The Democrats end the threat of government shutdown

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)
Schumer said allowing Trump to 'take even much more power via a government shutdown is a far worse option'
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday night that faced with two "terrible" options, he will vote for a House Republican stopgap spending bill, and he reportedly said he had enough Democratic votes to overcome a filibuster by his party. Only one other Democrat, Sen. John Fetterman (Pa.), has publicly said he will back the legislation. Senate passage before midnight Friday would keep the government funded through September.



Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

