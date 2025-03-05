Are we really getting a government shutdown this time?

Democrats rebel against budget cuts by Trump, Musk

Illustration of Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, Mike Johnson, Elon Musk and Donald Trump
A possible March 14 government shutdown is looming
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

A government shutdown crisis can seem like the "boy who cried wolf" story of American politics. Democrats and Republicans in Congress have come to the cusp of a shutdown repeatedly in recent years, only to avert disaster at the 11th hour with a mix of votes from both parties. But the story could get a new ending as soon as next week.

A possible March 14 government shutdown is looming, tied up in a "clash over President Donald Trump's attempt to seize" Congress' power of the purse, said The Washington Post. In the first weeks of the new administration, Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has slashed agencies and budgets that had been approved by Congress. Democrats say passing a new budget is "irrelevant if Trump refuses to spend the money in accordance with the law." They may sit this one out.

