Judges tell Trump to rehire fired federal workers

Trump and Elon Musk's DOGE team face a big setback in their efforts to shrink the federal workforce

Man protests Elon Musk and Donald Trump government job cuts
'It is a sad day when our government would fire some good employee and say it was based on performance when they know good and well that's a lie'
What happened

Federal judges in Maryland and California Thursday ordered the Trump administration to rehire thousands of probationary workers they said were improperly fired across 19 agencies. Thursday was also President Donald Trump's deadline for federal agencies to submit plans for further "mass" workforce reductions and significant budget cuts.

