Donald Trump reportedly doubles down on nuclear expansion: 'Let it be an arms race'

President-elect Donald Trump sent out shockwaves on Thursday by tweeting that "the United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability," but spokesman Jason Miller later tried to temper the statement, explaining that "Trump was referring to the threat of nuclear proliferation and the critical need to prevent it," and maybe "the need to improve and modernize our deterrent capability." On Friday morning, in a phone call with Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski, Trump reportedly clarified that, no, he really meant he's game to replay the Cold War.
"Let it be an arms race, we will outmatch them at every pass," Brzezinski quoted Trump as saying, "and outlast them all." "All right, you can put that down as breaking news," said co-host Joe Scarborough.
In his annual press conference on Friday, before Morning Joe aired, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he wasn't surprised by Trump's tweet because "during his election campaign he said the U.S. needs to bolster its nuclear capabilities and its armed forces in general." But Russia is not seeking a new arms race or developing new nuclear warheads, he added, it's working to improve its armaments to ensure they'll break through missile defenses. President Obama and Russia negotiated a reduction or nuclear arms, the New START treaty, in 2011, and Putin said Russia would keep its nuclear weapons inside the limits of existing treaties.
This is the problem with Trump's tweets, David Ignatius said on Morning Joe, is that while he may be seeking to throw people off balance, "when he gets cornered" on a controversial statement — like scrapping the one-China policy — "he sometimes doubles down. And I think that's the thing that, as I talk to world leaders, foreign policy veterans who've served in Republican administrations, they worry about this." Trump is painting the U.S. into a corner, and himself, too, Ignatius said. "If you way, 'What I really do want is an arms race,' you're going to lose the country. The country doesn't want to go through a nuclear arms race." And as of Friday morning, Russia didn't either. Peter Weber
Donald Trump says it's a 'ridiculous shame' son Eric Trump has to step away from soliciting charitable donations
President-elect Donald Trump thinks it's a "ridiculous shame" that his son Eric Trump should have to stop directly asking for donations to his charitable foundation. Eric Trump announced Wednesday that he understood the "quagmire" surrounding his involvement soliciting donations, referring to potential conflicts of interest and the possibility that donors may try gain access to his father through him, and that he would step away from fundraising efforts.
Two days later, Donald Trump made his objections to this decision abundantly clear:
While Eric Trump's foundation does support causes like finding a cure for childhood cancer, The New York Times noted the causes the Clinton Foundation supports did not stop Donald Trump from criticizing Hillary Clinton's alleged conflicts of interest during the presidential election. Donald Trump repeatedly claimed that when Clinton was secretary of state she gave favors to foundation donors. Becca Stanek
A domestic Libyan flight from Sebha to Tripoli was diverted to Malta on Friday, and Maltese media is reporting that there are two hijackers aboard, with the hijackers threatening to blow the plane up. Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said there are 111 passengers on board, including one infant, and that security services are "coordinating operations." The airport authority on the tiny island nation 300 miles north of Libya said all emergency teams have been dispatched to deal with the "unlawful interference."
The airplane, an Airbus A320, is operated by Libyan state-owned Afriqiyah Airways. Peter Weber
On Friday, Germany's Deutsche Bank agreed to pay $7.2 billion to settle a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit over dodgy mortgage-backed securities packaged and sold from 2005 to 2007. The settlement, which still needs final approval, includes $3.1 billion in fines and $4.1 billion in relief to consumers, primarily through modifying loans and providing other assistance to homeowners and borrowers. The settlement is a partial relief for Deutsche Bank, which had earlier said it might have to pay up to $14 billion to settle the civil charges. Also on Friday, Credit Suisse agreed to pay $5.3 billion in a similar settlement, and the Justice Department filed suit against Britain's Barclays Bank for allegedly misrepresenting the value of the loans it sold investors.
The mortgage-backed securities, much riskier than advertised, played a large role in the 2007-08 global financial meltdown. Other banks that have already settled with U.S. regulators include JPMorgan Chase ($13 billion), Bank of America ($16.7 billion), and Goldman Sachs ($5.1 billion). Peter Weber
Police in Milan have shot and killed Anis Amri, the Tunisian man believed to have carried out the deadly truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti said Friday morning. "The person who was killed, there is no doubt that he is Anis Amri," Minniti said, confirming news first reported by the Italian magazine Panorama and then Reuters. "He was the most wanted man in Europe and we immediately identified him and neutralized him. This means our security is working really well." Amri, whose fingerprints and identity papers were found in the cab of the 18-wheeler, was killed in a gunfight after a routine stop by police; one officer was wounded. Police reportedly confirmed Amri's identity through fingerprints.
Germany has not been able to independently confirm Amri's death, but Interior Ministry spokesman Tobias Plate said "there are growing signs that this is actually the person (wanted in the attack). Should this be proved true, the ministry is relieved that this person no longer poses a danger." Germany's Foreign Ministry said it is "grateful to the Italian authorities for the very close cooperation based on trust," and a spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel said German officials are waiting for written confirmation from Rome.
Amri arrived in Italy from Tunisia by boat in 2011, then spent three and a half years in Sicilian prisons for making threats and starting a fire at a refugee camp. Italian officials say he arrived in Milan about 1 a.m. on Friday after traveling through France and Turin. You can learn more in the Associated Press report below.
What if your child is enamored with the Elf on the Shelf tradition (or Mensch on a Bench), but you don't believe in Christmas, Hanukkah, or a higher power? Late Night has found a logical solution — or created a secular alternative, as explained in a hilariously unvarnished new ad. "It's not easy being an atheist parent during the holidays," explains the first atheist mom. "God knows we don't care — you know what I mean," the dad says, chuckling, "but it's hard on the kids." The answer is "Skeptic on a Stick," the "holiday toy for atheists," which offers kids "secular facts, not religious fables."
"The Skeptic won't 'come alive at night,' or 'talk to religious figures,' or even 'make your kids happy,'" says another mother, whose child illustrates her point. The three sets of parents in the ad are thrilled with their gift of knowledge. The kids? Well, watch below — and yes, there are, you know, "spoilers." Peter Weber
On Wednesday night, after it became clear that the United States was ready to allow passage of a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank and Palestinian East Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to Twitter to urge the Obama administration to veto the measure. Soon after, President-elect Donald Trump tweeted an almost verbatim message, "The resolution being considered at the United Nations Security Council regarding Israel should be vetoed," linking to a Facebook post. On Thursday, Egypt, which sponsored the resolution, pulled it for unclear reasons.
A senior Israeli official tells CNN that the Israeli government called Trump to ask him to put pressure on President Obama, after its own efforts failed. A Western official said Israel pressured Egypt to withdraw the resolution as well, and an official in the Trump transition told Reuters that Trump also spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi about the U.N. resolution. Traditionally, presidents-elect don't try to set policy. "It's unprecedented that a president-elect would pronounce on a matter of U.S. policy before he became president," said Arab-Israeli expert Aaron David Miller, "let alone say publicly that the administration should not vote for the resolution."
Trump wasn't certain he should publicly intervene with the tweet and subsequent statement, The Washington Post reports, but he was persuaded by some close advisers:
After initial hesitation on whether Trump should weigh in, the statement was written late Wednesday by Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and an influential adviser to the president-elect, and Stephen K. Bannon, Trump's chief strategist, according to two people briefed on the deliberation who were not authorized to speak publicly. They said that Kushner and Bannon consulted with several allies in Israel and the United States but declined to name them. The effort represented perhaps Kushner's most significant foray to date into foreign policy and the Middle East, where Trump has said he would welcome his son-in-law's involvement. [The Washington Post]
On Twitter, former George W. Bush administration official David Frum tried to put in perspective how unusual this premature policymaking is: "In Dec. 2008, in the midst of worst financial crisis since 1929, Barack Obama meticulously deferred to the one-president-at-a-time rule." You can learn more about the case of the U.N. resolution in the CNN report below. Peter Weber
Traditionally, presidents-elect don't try to make policy before taking office, because the United States has only one president at a time, and on Thursday, Donald Trump spokesman Jason Miller insisted that Trump wasn't trying to set new policy, either, when he tweeted earlier in the day that "the United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes." Instead, Miller said, "Trump was referring to the threat of nuclear proliferation and the critical need to prevent it — particularly to and among terrorist organizations and unstable and rogue regimes."
If those two statements — expanding nuclear capabilities and preventing nuclear proliferation — don't seem all that similar, Miller said that Trump "has also emphasized the need to improve and modernize our deterrent capability as a vital way to pursue peace through strength." Some nuclear proliferation experts expressed alarm at Trump's apparent call to start expanding the U.S. nuclear arsenal, after decades of scaling it down, but most analysts were just confused. "It is completely irresponsible for the president-elect or the president to make changes to U.S. nuclear policy in 140 characters and without understanding the implications of statements like 'expand the capacity,'" said Daryl Kimball, the executive director of the Arms Control Association. "He must have leaders around the world trying to guess what he means," Kimball told Reuters. "This is bush league."
Robert Jervis, a nuclear weapons expert at Columbia University, told USA Today he didn't think Trump's tweet would spark a new arms race, as some other analysts fear. But if Trump is going to weigh in on complex issues, especially ones that could lead to massive loss of life, he should be more specific, Jervis said. Is Trump advocating breaking the 2011 New START treaty with Russia? Does he want to spend more than the $350 billion Obama has budgeted to upgrade America's aging nuclear weapons? Has Trump even thought this through? "Unless we're being fooled and he's done great thinking, these tweets are off the top of his head and are immediate responses," Jervis said. "If you try to dig deep there isn't anything there. There's a reason states don't communicate in 140 characters without serious staff work." Peter Weber