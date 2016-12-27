Trump adviser says lack of celebrities at inauguration won't be a big deal: 'This is not Woodstock'

Donald Trump may have hosted a show called The Celebrity Apprentice for seven seasons, firing everyone from disgraced former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich to famous mom of eight Kate Gosselin, but it doesn't bother him that his inauguration team is struggling to find anyone with name recognition to participate in the festivities.

"You know, this is not Woodstock," inaugural committee communications director Boris Epshteyn told CNN's New Day on Tuesday. "It's not Summer Jam. It's not a concert. It's not about celebrities. As Donald Trump tweeted himself, it's about the people. That's what we're concentrated on." Epshteyn previously denied reports that the inaugural committee has offered A-listers everything from ambassadorships to cold, hard cash in exchange for performances, and promised entertainers will be announced soon. "We'll absolutely be rolling more out," he said. "No question about it." One performer has been confirmed: Jackie Evancho, 16, the singer who at age 10 placed second on the fifth season of America's Got Talent.

While the stars might not be flocking to D.C., thousands of protesters are planning on marching in Washington for the inauguration, and Epshteyn told New Day they're "welcome to do so" as long as they "do so within all laws, rules, and regulations." The Trump team is "here to hear their concerns," he added, and "we hope some of those will come to D.C., change their mind, [and] instead of protesting come celebrate with us." Catherine Garcia