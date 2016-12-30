Mormon Tabernacle Choir member won't sing for Trump: 'I could never throw roses to Hitler'

When the Mormon Tabernacle Choir performs at the presidential inauguration next month, one member definitely won't be there. A longtime member of the choir has decided to quit the group rather than participate in the festivities in celebration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Jan Chamberlin said she made her decision to resign from the choir after she "spent several sleepless nights and days in turmoil and agony" and "reflected carefully on both sides of the issue." Ultimately, Chamberlin said she realized she could "never look myself in the mirror again with self-respect" if she were to perform. "I only know I could never 'throw roses to Hitler.' And I certainly could never sing for him," Chamberlin said. On Facebook, she urged people to realize that "history is repeating itself; the same tactics are being used by Hitler."

A church spokesman said that participation in the choir and at the inauguration is entirely voluntary. About 215 of the choir's 350 members are expected to perform in Washington, D.C., next month. Becca Stanek