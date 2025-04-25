Hegseth's chief of staff joins Pentagon exodus

Joe Kasper has stepped down, leaving the Defense Secretary 'increasingly isolated'

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
Hegseth is 'concerned about how Trump is perceiving the situation and the possibility of being fired'
What happened

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's chief of staff, Joe Kasper, stepped down Thursday. With his departure and the firing of three top Hegseth aides over leak accusations they deny, Hegseth's "circle of top advisers" has "shrunk in recent days to little more than his wife, lawyer and two lower-level officials," Politico said, leaving the inexperienced "first-time government official without trusted staff who understand Washington — just as he faces fallout from a series of scandals that have led to rampant speculation" about his standing with President Donald Trump.



Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

