Rogue One played for only 18 days in 2016. It was still the second-highest grossing film of the year.

After another stellar weekend at the box office, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story closed out 2016 as the second-highest grossing film of the year. Despite playing in theaters for only 18 days, Rogue One raked in $439.7 million in domestic sales, ComScore reported. It was only behind Finding Dory, another Disney film that brought in $486 million last year.

While the force was with Rogue One over the holidays, it wasn't the only contributor to a weekend box office haul totaling $200 million across the top-10 films. Universal's animated musical Sing brought in an estimated $56.4 million, followed by Passengers, Moana, and Why Him?

All in all, the industry is expecting 2016 to be a record year at the box office. Despite flat ticket sales, box office revenue is projected to total $11.3 billion — about $160 million more than in 2015. Becca Stanek