This congressman spent $600 in campaign funds to fly his pet rabbit around

Not even rabbits are exempt from steep airline fees, it seems. An ongoing review of Rep. Duncan Hunter's (R) spending has revealed the California congressman spent nearly $600 in campaign money to fund his pet rabbit's air travel, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported late Tuesday.
While the House Office of Congressional Ethics in its ongoing investigation noted the expenditure as an example of Hunter's personal use of campaign funds, which federal law prohibits, his spokesman insisted the hundreds of dollars spent "in cabin rabbit transport fees" was just a big misunderstanding. "Since travel is often done on (airline) miles — which is entirely permissible — the credit card connected to the account was charged several times even when his children were flying," Joe Kasper said, calling the incident "nothing more than an oversight."
This isn't the only apparent "oversight" Hunter has made, however. The congressman has "reimbursed more than $6,000 to United Airlines for personal or undocumented uses of campaign funds," The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Other reimbursements for expenses including "oral surgery, a garage door, video games, resort stays, and a jewelry purchase in Italy" have totaled nearly $62,000. Becca Stanek
A New York City commuter train derailed in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning during rush hour, injuring more than 100 of the estimated 600 people aboard. The nature of the injuries is not yet known, but none are reported to be life-threatening.
UPDATE: Up to 30 people are injured after an LIRR train derailed at Brooklyn's Atlantic Terminal this morning https://t.co/ZEYuio2VF9
— New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) January 4, 2017
The Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train went off the tracks at Atlantic Terminal, which Reuters noted "is one of New York's busiest stations" as it connects commuters to nine subway lines. The New York Post reported the train "derailed on Track 6 when it slammed into a bumper block at the transit hub as it pulled into the station about nine minutes late ... and quickly filled the station with smoke." New York's Office of Emergency Management said the train was moving "at a very low speed" when it derailed.
The incident remains under investigation. Becca Stanek
This post has been updated throughout.
Toy company Fisher-Price has announced an exercise bike for children that comes complete with a tablet-holder:
Fisher-Price will help battle childhood obesity with an exercise bike tablet holder https://t.co/eaecIxYk7i pic.twitter.com/7XzzAufBal
— Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) January 4, 2017
The bike is intended to combat childhood obesity by getting kids moving when all they'd really like to be doing is poking at a touch-screen, Gizmodo reports.
The Think & Learn Smart Cycle lets kids control four downloadable games with the speed of their pedaling on the bike, essentially making the entire contraption a sit-on video-game controller. The bike can also be plopped in front of a smart TV for a more "immersive experience," Gizmodo writes. Unfortunately for grown-ups who want an adult-sized version of the Smart Cycle, the gadget is built for children ages 3 to 6.
The Think & Learn Smart Cycle will run parents $150, which is considerably more expensive than walking 15 miles to school uphill both ways in the snow, like they did back in the day. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump warned Republicans to be "careful" in approaching the Affordable Care Act in a series of tweets Wednesday morning:
Republicans must be careful in that the Dems own the failed ObamaCare disaster, with its poor coverage and massive premium increases......
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017
like the 116% hike in Arizona. Also, deductibles are so high that it is practically useless. Don't let the Schumer clowns out of this web...
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017
massive increases of ObamaCare will take place this year and Dems are to blame for the mess. It will fall of its own weight - be careful!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017
Trump's roundabout backtracking comes a day after using Twitter to scold his party's efforts to hobble the Office of Congressional Ethics; Republicans eventually fell in line. Whether that was due to Trump's tweets, or a massive flood of phone calls from concerned constituents, it remains to be seen now how Republicans will react to Trump's latest warning.
Trump, for his part, has previously indicated an interest in preserving certain parts of ObamaCare. Congress is expected to begin efforts to repeal the law this week. Jeva Lange
The use of cell phones in movie theaters is a sore subject for many cinephiles, although it's a practice becoming more and more common (and defended). It might not be a problem for much longer, though, The Guardian reports: Apple leaker Sonny Dickson claims that the company is going to add the option to switch iPhones into "theater mode" — akin to "airplane mode" — in an operating system update later this month.
Another community of analysts specializing in Apple rumors, AppleInsider, doesn't quite agree on the assuredness of a "theater mode" rollout, but said the new update could "disable system sounds and haptic feedback, block incoming calls and messages, and reduce initial screen brightness during a movie." AppleInsider also floated the idea that Apple might use its technology to "[customize] phone settings automatically based on a phone's GPS position."
We'll know soon enough: AppleInsider and Dickson agree that the new iOS is likely to start rolling out around Jan. 10. Jeva Lange
Donald Trump apparently liked what he heard on Fox News last night. The president-elect referred to Sean Hannity's Tuesday night interview with WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange in a tweet Wednesday morning, praising the doubt Assange cast on whether Russia was the responsible party behind hacks during the election season:
Julian Assange said "a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta" - why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017
Trump was immediately hit with criticism over the tweet. "I have a lot more faith in our intelligence officers … than I do in people like Julian Assange," Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said on MSNBC shortly afterward. Former CIA and Pentagon spokesman George Little tweeted his own two cents:
Let's stare this reality square in the face: PEOTUS is pro-Putin and believes Julian Assange over the @CIA. On Jan. 20 we will be less safe. https://t.co/3qhDLjuGMk
— George Little (@georgelittledc) January 4, 2017
Former CIA operations officer Evan McMullin, who ran against Trump as an Independent in the presidential election, also shared his criticism following Hannity's interview Tuesday:
Conservatives, this is not who we are. We don't side with foreign adversaries simply because our compromised president-elect says we should. https://t.co/RqG2bOBmlC
— Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) January 4, 2017
Country and liberty first.
— Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) January 4, 2017
Assange had not even been especially vehement in his denial of Russia as the perpetrator. "On the top [of the FBI and Department of Homeland Security's Joint Analysis Report on Russian interference in the U.S. election], there is a disclaimer saying nothing — there is no guarantee that any of this information is accurate," he told Hannity on Tuesday. "It's a guess," Hannity asked, and Assange shook his head. "I used to be a computer security expert," Assange said. "What they have is what they call indicators. So, a way to recognize if these tools, these alleged Russian tools, have been used on your system." Jeva Lange
On Wednesday, a three-judge Israeli military court convicted Sgt. Elor Azaria of manslaughter for fatally shooting a 21-year-old Palestinian attacker who had already been stripped of his knife and immobilized by Israeli forces. The March 24 incident in the West Bank town of Hebron, following a knife attack on an Israeli solider by Abdul Fattah al-Sharif and a friend, was captured on film and released by an Israeli human rights group. In the video, Azaria, 20, is seen shooting a motionless but breathing Sharif in the head from several yards away; a fellow Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldier testified at the high-profile trial that Azaria had told him that Sharif "deserves to die."
The trial divided Israel, with far-right protesters and politicians urging Azaria be released and top military officials stating that the soldier's actions did not reflect IDF values. The chief judge, Col. Maya Heller, read from the verdict for more than two hours, saying Azaria had killed Sharif out of revenge and "one cannot use this type of force, even if we're talking about an enemy's life." The maximum sentence for manslaughter is 20 years in prison. Peter Weber
Poll finds it is 'very important' Trump mention jobs at the inauguration. The border wall? Not so much.
Many Americans are excited for President-elect Donald Trump to address his plans for keeping American jobs in the country, but when it comes to his other proposals, there is less enthusiasm, a Politico/Morning Consult poll has found.
The poll asked Americans about how important it was that Trump address certain priorities in his inauguration speech on Jan. 20. The most important Trump proposal for respondents was keeping manufacturing jobs in the U.S., which 48 percent of voters said was "very important" he touch on, followed by bringing back U.S. jobs from other countries, which 47 percent of voters called "very important."
From there, people were a little less interested in what Trump has to say. Only 36 percent of respondents said Trump mentioning efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act was "very important," 34 percent said it was "very important" he talk about replacing Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, and 23 percent said they wanted to hear about the Muslim ban or tariffs on goods from China and Mexico. Just 21 percent called a mention of the U.S.-Mexico border wall "very important."
"It's no surprise that Americans want Trump to focus on jobs in his inauguration speech," Morning Consult chief researcher and co-founder Kyle Dropp told Politico. "It is one of the messages his supporters liked most during the election and has continued as a major focus of his since he was elected president."
The poll was conducted Dec. 28-29, reaching 2,000 registered voters with a margin of error of 2 percent. Jeva Lange