2024 Mother's Day Gift Guide

Anything you give your mom for Mother's Day is likely going to be a hit — this is the woman, after all, who wore the macaroni necklace you made in kindergarten and considered it haute couture. If you want to show her how far you have come in the gift-giving department, consider one of these 11 thoughtful presents. They are perfect for moms, grandmothers, aunts, stepmoms and any other maternal figure you want to celebrate.

Funko Pop! Yourself

Your mom is already an icon, and now she can have a Funko Pop! to prove it. Funko is known for its vinyl figurines of celebrities, superheroes and animated characters and offers a fully customizable Pop!, down to the hairstyle and eyelashes. You also choose an outfit — there is the option of a "#1 Mom" t-shirt — plus two accessories. Like the Pop! figures sold in stores, the figurine comes in a signature box that fits on any shelf.

$38, Funko

Moss Art by Numbers

Let mom's inner artist shine with this new spin on a paint-by-numbers project. This kit comes with three pre-printed canvases and bundles of different colored moss that are gently pressed into their corresponding spaces. The final result is a lavish work of art that adds dimension to any wall.

$60, Uncommon Goods

ekuBox Bubble & Bliss Spa Gift Box

Thoughtfully curated and beautifully wrapped, ekuBoxes elicit oohs and aahs. Each themed box contains multiple items that together form a cohesive experience, like the Bubble & Bliss Spa Gift Box. This offers everything necessary for a day of rest and relaxation, including a mimosa kit, Corkcicle thermal flute, mud mask, lip polish and Voluspa rose candle. Other options include Morning Brew for coffee lovers, The Breakfast Club for chefs and Let Your Garden Grow for green thumbs.

$158, ekuBox

MinkeeBlue Amber Backpack with Lunch and Shoe Bag

Made for the multitasker, this lightweight vegan leather backpack provides enough space for everything — yes, everything — you might need over the course of a day. Basics like a wallet and sunglasses case easily fit in the spacious interior, with room to spare for a laptop, notebook, umbrella and small makeup bag. Pockets for a cell phone and water bottle ensure easy access, but the most ingenious part of the backpack is the zippered section able to hold an insulated lunch bag or pair of shoes.

$159, MinkeeBlue

Black Sapphire Gemstone Orchid from Westerlay Orchids

Orchids are an enduring token of affection — under the right conditions, they can last indoors for up to 15 years. Westerlay Orchids offers beautiful single orchids in classic colors like pink and white and more dramatic hues. The Black Sapphire orchid is hand-dyed a deep purple and placed in a black ceramic pot, making a striking statement.

$67.99, Westerlay Orchids

Quince Mongolian Cashmere V-Neck Sweater

A cozy cashmere sweater is timeless. Quince makes them affordable, too — at $50 a piece, these high-quality, ethically produced wardrobe staples are a deal. Sizes range from XS to 3X, with a variety of vibrant colors to choose from, including a rich crimson and bright sapphire blue.

$50, Quince

Stoked Pure Mānuka Honey and Yum Cha Tea

Is there anything sweeter than the gift of honey? Stoked Beekeeping Co.'s pure manuka honey comes from a coastal farm in New Zealand and is packed with methylglyoxal (MGO), a compound that boasts anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antibacterial properties. It tastes good, too, especially in a cup of tea. Yum Cha Tea Company offers a vast selection of delicious flavored and unflavored green, black, white, oolong, rooibos and yerba maté teas. Order teaser sizes so mom can try multiple versions, or buy a big bag of her favorite.

Pure manuka honey, $65, Stoked Beekeeping Co.

Tea, starting at $1.50, Yum Cha Tea Company

Patricia Nash Renata Shoulder Bag

A solid, well-crafted leather handbag never goes out of style. The Renata shoulder bag fits the bill, made of distressed full-grain leather that is soft to the touch. Because the leather was vegetable-tanned to a deep Oceano blue, over time it will develop a patina, giving the bag its own one-of-a-kind look.

$229, Patricia Nash

Chemin Love Crystal Infused Body Oil

Something brilliant is in Chemin's crystal-infused body oil. This deluxe blend of coconut, jojoba and avocado oils goes on smoothly, filling the air with white tea, white currant, rose, geranium, musk and cedarwood notes. Each bottle also contains a hand-selected crystal meant to amplify the fragrance and serve as a token of love.

$40, JC Penney

Aura Mason Luxe WiFi Digital Picture Frame

Introducing the perfect gift for the grandmother always asking for new photos of the grandkids. With the Aura Mason digital picture frame, you can send images and videos straight from your phone to the frame's screen, from anywhere in the world. Invite friends and family to share their photos, too, so everyone can be connected. The HD display is sharp and offers clear images, and with unlimited free storage, there is no need to worry about running out of room.

Starting at $169, Amazon

Bob and Brad Q2 Mini Massage Gun

Give the gift of a one, two punch — but in a good way. This pocket-sized deep tissue massager gun offers relief for muscles in need of TLC. With five adjustable speeds and five massage heads, it can be customized to meet any need, and its small stature makes it a travel-friendly device.

$69.99, Amazon