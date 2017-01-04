Trump hires former Christie aide fired amid Bridgegate scandal

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) may have cut Bill Stepien loose in the wake of the Bridgegate scandal, but he's found a home in the incoming Donald Trump administration.
On Wednesday, Trump announced Stepien, who joined his campaign over the summer, will serve as White House political director and deputy assistant to the president. Stepien was Christie's manager during both of his gubernatorial campaigns and was part of his senior staff, but after documents were released in January 2014 that detailed lane shutdowns on the George Washington Bridge in order to punish Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich for refusing to endorse Christie's re-election, the governor said emails showed Stepien had "callous indifference" for Sokolich, NJ.com reports. Christie not only banished him from his circle and said he "lost confidence" in his judgment, but also removed him from jobs in New Jersey GOP and the Republican Governors Association.
Stepien was not charged in the scandal, but a person prosecuted for his role in the scheme said Stepien was aware of what was going on and prosecutors suggested that he was a driving force behind the culture in Christie's office that led to the misconduct. Catherine Garcia
Through the new nonprofit organization he will lead when his time at the White House is over, Vice President Joe Biden wants to start a "national conversation" about the high price of cancer drugs.
On Wednesday, Biden said his goal is to "get Congress and advocacy groups in to make sure these treatments are accessible for everyone, including these vulnerable underserved populations, and that we have a more rational way of paying for them while promoting innovation." His son, Beau, died of brain cancer in May 2015, and Biden was tasked by President Obama to head the administration's "cancer moonshot" initiative. The nonprofit will be based in either Washington, D.C., or Wilmington, Delaware, and will focus on "moonshot" issues, like increasing participation in clinical trials and encouraging cancer researchers to share their data. Biden said he also wants to reduce racial disparities in cancer diagnosis and treatment. Catherine Garcia
Should the California Legislature need help resisting "any attempts to roll back" the progress the state has made, former attorney general Eric Holder will be there to serve as as an adviser and to offer outside counsel.
Legislative leaders announced Holder's new role on Wednesday. The progress the state wants to protect specifically revolves around health care, immigration issues, civil rights, and climate change, and "with the upcoming change in administrations, we expect that there will be extraordinary challenges for California in the uncertain times ahead," California Senate leader Kevin de León and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said in a statement.
Democrats control the governor's office and both houses in the state's Legislature, and when necessary, Holder, now a partner at the law firm Covington & Burling, will work with the state attorney general. His firm will also look at any changes to federal law and how they will affect California. Holder has been critical of Donald Trump, and in October called him "dangerous" for saying he would "order the DOJ/FBI to act on his command." Catherine Garcia
Donald Trump and his top advisers are working on a plan to restructure the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Central Intelligence Agency, The Wall Street Journal reports.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence was founded in 2004, primarily to help intelligence agencies coordinate efforts in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. A person close to the Trump transition team told WSJ Trump says the office has become "bloated and politicized," and he believes the intelligence community is attempting to undermine his win by saying Russians hacked Democratic groups before the presidential election. When it comes to the CIA, the team wants to cut back on staffing at headquarters and send more people into field posts. Trump has regularly attacked intelligence agencies on Twitter, dismissing their hacking assessments, and one of his advisers is Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who was pushed out of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2013 by Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and others.
On Wednesday, Trump tweeted that he believed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who claims he did not receive the information his website leaked from Russia. Since 2012, Assange has lived at the Ecuadorean embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden on rape allegations. Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) said there are two sides to choose from — "some guy living in an embassy on the run from the law…who has a history of undermining American democracy and releasing classified information to put our troops at risk, or the 17 intelligence agencies sworn to defend us. I'm going with them." Catherine Garcia
NASA is planning two missions to asteroids in the early 2020s to explore the solar system's origins, the space agency announced Wednesday.
The first mission, Lucy, is slated to head for the Trojan asteroids in Jupiter's orbit in 2021. The asteroids are thought to be from the solar system's earliest days, which is why scientists named the mission after humans' famous 3.2-million-year-old relative, Lucy.
Then, in 2023, the Psyche mission will launch destined for what NASA describes as a "giant metal asteroid" called Psyche 16, which is nearly "three times farther away from the sun than is the Earth." Psyche 16 is composed of iron and nickel, just like Earth's core, and scientists think it could be the core of an early planet.
"Lucy will observe primitive remnants from farther out in the solar system, while Psyche will directly observe the interior of a planetary body," said NASA planetary science director Jim Green. "These additional pieces of the puzzle will help us understand how the sun and its family of planets formed, changed over time, and became places where life could develop and be sustained — and what the future may hold."
The missions, selected from five possible endeavors, are part of NASA's Discovery Program. Becca Stanek
Mitch McConnell now says the American people 'will not tolerate' politicians blocking a Supreme Court nominee
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has apparently moved on from blocking Supreme Court nominees now that Republicans are in charge. At a press conference Wednesday, McConnell scoffed at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) suggestion that Democrats would oppose the GOP's nominee "tooth and nail" if they "don't appoint someone who's really good." "I think that's something the American people simply will not tolerate," McConnell said, noting that while it's okay to block a nominee for the entirety of a president's last year in office — effectively forcing his nominee out of the running — it's a step too far to not confirm a nominee "at all."
Watch McConnell keep a straight face through the irony below. Becca Stanek
McConnell: "The American people simply will not tolerate" Democrats blocking Trump's SCOTUS nominee https://t.co/9b6sqFrQTM
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 4, 2017
Are you even surprised? Kimberly Alters
Bernie just printed out a gigantic Trump tweet and brought it to the Senate floor https://t.co/kl9QbohqGO pic.twitter.com/nNrq4JlZZT
— Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) January 4, 2017
Prepare to feel really, really out of shape. While the rest of us were perched at our desks staring at a screen, 105-year-old Frenchman Robert Marchand set a new world record in cycling Wednesday. Marchand biked 14 miles in an hour — the most miles a man over the age of 105 has ever biked in just 60 minutes. The overall world record for the men's hour is about 34 miles; the 105-and-over category was created specifically for Marchand.
Marchand, who completed the feat in a neon yellow and purple biking jersey, thinks he could've done even better, too. "I did not see the sign warning me I had 10 minutes left," Marchand said, per The Associated Press. "Otherwise I would have gone faster, I would have posted a better time. I'm now waiting for a rival."
FRANCE - A 105-year-old French cyclist Robert Marchand set a new one-hour record for his age. By @philippe_lopez #AFP pic.twitter.com/PRutxOpCly
— AFP Photo Department (@AFPphoto) January 4, 2017
The former firefighter, who picked up biking again at the age of 68, credits his fitness to eating his fruits and vegetables daily, only drinking wine occasionally, not smoking, exercising every day, and going to bed by 9 p.m. Previously, Marchand set a record for riding 62 miles when he was over the age of 100. Becca Stanek