Florida airport shooting suspect identified as Esteban Santiago

Authorities have identified Esteban Santiago as the suspected gunman in the shooting Friday afternoon at Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which killed at least five people and injured eight others.

Image of Fort Lauderdale Int'l Airport shooting suspect Esteban Santiago, law enforcement sources confirm: https://t.co/P6DXgTIdbY pic.twitter.com/e5UP9NEoqX — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2017

Santiago, a 26-year-old born in New Jersey, is believed to have acted alone. Law enforcement said Santiago was a passenger on a flight from Canada and had the weapon in his checked bag; he allegedly began firing after picking up his gun at baggage claim. However, Air Canada said on Twitter that there is no record of a passenger by that name aboard any flights to Fort Lauderdale and that no weapons were checked.

A military ID was found on Santiago when he was taken into custody, though it was not immediately clear if the ID belonged to him. NBC New York reported both "federal and family sources said Santiago had some mental health issues," while The Associated Press reported Santiago's brother said he had "received psychological treatment in Alaska" and that he served in the National Guard. Becca Stanek