China tries to bury deadly car attack

An SUV drove into a crowd of people in Zhuhai, killing and injuring dozens — but news of the attack has been censored

Workers in Zhuhai, China, remove flowers from memorial for mass killing
(Image credit: Hector Retamal / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

A 62-year-old man in Zhuhai, China, rammed an SUV into a crowd of people exercising at the local sports complex Monday evening, killing at least 35 and severely injuring 43 others, Chinese officials said Tuesday. By Wednesday, "two days after the deadliest known violent attack in China in a decade," The New York Times said, "officials were working to make it seem as if nothing had happened."

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

