Robby Mook warns 'Russia's DNC hack was only the start' in dark op-ed

Hillary Clinton's former campaign manager, Robby Mook, warned that Russia's attack on the Democratic National Committee is "only the start" in a dark op-ed published in The New York Times on Tuesday. "Imagine the headlines if, in 2015, Russian agents had leapt out of a van at 2 a.m. in Southeast Washington and broken into the Democratic National Committee offices using sophisticated tools and techniques to steal tens of thousands of documents, including the names and Social Security numbers of donors and employees, and confidential memorandums about campaign strategy for the presidential election," Mook wrote. "The world would have been aghast. It would have been, people would say, worse than Watergate."
But according to Mook, that's almost exactly what happened, although rather than a physical break-in, it was a sophisticated hack. It's just that "most of us don't think of hacking as a crime like breaking and entering. Before the DNC break-in, I thought of hacking as a prank by mischievous tech-savvy people to get revenge," Mook wrote.
It wasn't until I lived through the Russian hackings of Democratic staff members and organizations that I realized how dangerous such an attitude could be.
I saw it firsthand in July, when I was asked about the first wave of stolen documents on ABC's This Week and CNN’s State of the Union. I thought it was a bombshell — Russians hacked into the Democratic National Committee! — but my alarm was dismissed by the news media and our opponents as merely campaign spin, feigned distress meant to dodge real questions about how the embarrassing messages might hurt Hillary Clinton's prospects.
This perception has to change. I'm not referring to the DNC incident in particular, but about cybercrimes in general. Unless we realize how vulnerable we are, we are playing into the hands of foreign aggressors like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. [The New York Times]
Read the entire op-ed at The New York Times. Jeva Lange
The World Cup is about to get a whole lot bigger. FIFA's governing council decided unanimously Tuesday to expand the global soccer tournament to 48 initial teams, up from the current 32, The New York Times reports.
The changes will be put into effect for the 2026 tournament, the location of which has not yet been decided. Supporters of the additional teams claim that the larger pool will allow for more inclusion, although detractors have called the move financially motivated. The financial implications are not insignificant: Adding 16 teams brings in $1 billion more in television, sponsorship, and ticket revenue, FIFA estimates.
The structure of the tournament will alter slightly, so teams compete first in 16 different three-team groups, with the top two teams advancing to a 32-team knockout round. The result means 80 games (up from 63) over the course of five weeks, and could potentially tire out players and make for sloppier late-stage games.
Underrepresented regions such as Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean are excited by the opportunity to be included, though. In 2014, for example, a pool of 48 could have brought in New Zealand, Tunisia, Egypt, and Jordan, amongst others.
The World Cup has expanded enormously over the years. The first tournament, in 1930, only had 13 teams. Jeva Lange
As Democrats prepare to protest Sen. Jeff Sessions' attorney general confirmation Tuesday morning, some are finding that their prior chumminess with the controversial senator puts them in an awkward spot, Politico reports.
Sessions' nomination raised outcry among many liberals and civil rights groups as the Alabama senator was denied a federal judgeship in 1986 after his colleagues testified he had made racist comments, used the n-word, and quipped about the Ku Klux Klan, The Washington Post reports. The Southern Poverty Law Center's Heidi Beirich, who tracks hate speech, even called Sessions' closeness to the president-elect a "tragedy for American politics."
But Sessions has been a presence on the Hill for over two decades. And in that time, he's worked with senators on the other side of the aisle on bipartisan bills that could come back to haunt Democrats during the confirmation. "Expect Sessions' partnership with Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin [D-Ill.] to reduce sentencing disparities for crack and powder cocaine to be a frequent talking point," Politico writes. Or consider that "Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who sits on the Judiciary Committee, was Sessions' bipartisan 'prom date' to President Barack Obama's State of the Union address in 2011."
"The irony is, all of the senators on the committee know Jeff Sessions because they've worked alongside him for many, many years," said Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas). "They know he's a very decent, honorable man and somebody who's dedicated to the rule of law." Jeva Lange
Senate Republicans need only 50 votes to begin the process of dismantling the Affordable Care Act this week, but at least three GOP senators are publicly pushing back against the effort to repeal ObamaCare without a plan to replace it, and five GOP senators introduced an amendment Monday night to give Congress until March 3 to write legislation to repeal parts of the law. Under a budget resolution bill on which the Senate plans to vote Thursday, congressional committees have until Jan. 27 to write up the repeal plan.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who says he will unveil his own replacement proposal this week, has been leading the push to repeal and replace ObamaCare at the same time. He says that President-elect Donald Trump called him Friday evening to support Paul's strategy. "He called after seeing an interview that I had done [talking about] that we should vote on ObamaCare replacement at the same time," Paul told Politico on Monday. "I'd hate to characterize his opinion on it other than he agreed with me that we should do it that at the same time," he added. "There is momentum growing for it." He said he would vote for a standalone repeal bill if that was the only option.
Under the plans from GOP leaders, Republicans would repeal as much of ObamaCare as they can right away with a filibuster-proof budget maneuver, then come up with a replacement within three years. Any replacement measure would require at least 60 votes in the Senate, meaning eight Democrats would have to sign on. Then Trump would have to sign on. "I want to see the game plan in terms of how you actually enact replacement," Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) told CNN Monday. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Senate health committee, said "it's much more prudent to figure out where you're going to go from here, and attempt to do it all at the same time," adding, "People will see some of the flaws in just repealing only."
Trump has a love-hate relationship with CNN, so Republicans who want to influence policy may want to take a page from Rand Paul's playbook and make their case on a program Trump actually watches. Peter Weber
“He called after seeing an interview that I had done ..."
Rand did MoJoe on Wednesday. DT called Friday. This is a new world order. https://t.co/UVvKUV7kcO
— Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) January 9, 2017
As Republicans approach repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act in the coming months, American voters are divided on what specific changes they want to see. Most everyone, though, wants changes: Just 41 percent of people in a new Politico/Morning Consult poll said they approve of the law, with 52 percent of people disapproving. In fact, repealing ObamaCare ranks as the most important issue for President-elect Donald Trump to address, according to voters.
But what voters mean by "changes" is not an agreed-upon topic. Less than a third of voters, at 32 percent, want the law repealed in part, and just 27 percent want it repealed completely. On the contrary, 24 percent want the law expanded, while only 11 percent want it to hold as is.
On this most people can agree, though: The law should not be repealed if there is not a plan to replace it, 61 percent of respondents said. Twenty-eight percent of people answered that the law should be repealed regardless of whether a replacement plan is in place.
What a replacement will look like is up in the air, too (Trump's incoming chief strategist and senior counselor, Steve Bannon, told Politico the team is "still thinking [it] through"). There is agreement about certain parts of the law, though, with even 63 percent of Republicans saying the prohibition on denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions should be a part of the new health-care law, and 56 percent of Republicans saying insurance companies should be required to keep children of policyholders on plans until 26.
The Politico/Morning Consult poll was conducted Jan. 5-7, surveying 1,988 registered voters and resulting in a margin of error of 2 percent. Jeva Lange
When you bring your computer to a Best Buy for repairs, the Geek Squad first makes you sign an agreement that states: "I am on notice that any product containing child pornography will be turned over to the authorities." If that seems cut and dry, a case wending through federal court in California has revealed some wrinkles, and a federal judge has ordered FBI agents, Geek Squad employees, and a federal prosecutor to testify starting Wednesday to examine how cozy a relationship the FBI has with the Geek Squad and whether it violates any laws.
The case in question involves Dr. Mark Rettenmaier, a gynecological oncologist in Orange County, California, who brought his desktop in to a Best Buy for repairs in November 2011. A technician at Best Buy's repair facility in Kentucky found an image of a naked prepubescent girl on a bed in a choke collar, then informed his boss, who told the FBI. Both Best Buy employees received some payment from the FBI, as did at least six others over four years, court records show.
The FBI got a warrant and searched Rettenmaier's home and computers in February 2012; federal prosecutors indicted him in November 2014. Rettenmaier's lawyer, James D. Riddet, argues that the relationship between the FBI and the Geek Squad is "so cozy" and extensive "it turns searches by Best Buy into government searches." Court records show the "FBI and Best Buy made sure that during the period from 2007 to the present, there was always at least one supervisor who was an active informant," Riddet told OC Weekly.
Riddet argues that this relationship violates the Fourth Amendment ban on warrantless searches, and U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney is letting him pursue that theory. Federal prosecutors say that if a technician "stumbles across images of child pornography" without the knowledge of the government, it can't be intentionally "assisting law enforcement efforts." Best Buy spokesman Jeff Shelman said Monday that "Best Buy and Geek Squad have no relationship with the FBI" but that "from time to time, our repair agents discover material that may be child pornography and we have a legal and moral obligation to turn that material over to law enforcement." If those employees are paid by the FBI, he added, that shows "extremely poor individual judgment" and violates company policy. You can read more about the thorny case at The Washington Post and OC Weekly. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert asked Billy Joel on Monday's Late Show why he hasn't put out a new pop album since 1993, and Joel said, "I thought I'd had my say." When Colbert expressed surprise, Joel said, "Yeah, I just said, 'You know, okay, shut up now.' I mean, I'd put out 12 albums. How many albums did The Beatles put out? Twelve albums." "Elton John says you should put out more albums," Colbert said, and Joel shot back, "Yeah, well, I told him he should put out less albums."
Joel trotted out his Tony Bennett impression and they talked about sneaking into rock shows in the 1980s and about Bruce Springsteen, then Colbert said that Springsteen had named his five favorite Springsteen songs on The Late Show, then asked if Joel would do the same. "People always shout out what they think the best songs are — if you were at a Billy Joel concert and you were yelling out to you, what are the five songs you'd do?" Colbert asked. Joel said he tends to like the album tracks more than the hits, and named "Vienna" as one of the five. But other than "She's Right on Time," the other three songs would fall under the "hits" category. Joel and Colbert spent the last few minutes goofing around with "True Stories Behind the Hits" — as in Joel joking that the original title to "Only the Good Die Young" was "The Evil Shall Live Forever." (The jokes got better.)
The song "Miami 2017 (Seen The Lights Go Out On Broadway)" was not one of Joel's Top 5, but at Colbert's request, he played it for the audience. You can watch below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert kicked off Monday's Late Show by talking about Sunday's Golden Globes, briefly touching on the "Hidden Fences" flap before getting to the topic everyone couldn't not talk about on Monday. "The real star of the night — and every night, in my opinion — was Meryl Streep," Colbert said, getting a rousing ovation from the audience (and maybe not for her acting skills). Streep criticized Donald Trump's mockery of a disabled reporter in an acceptance speech, but "of course, the president-elect, Trump, was too focused on defeating ISIS and creating jobs to pick a fight with a celebrity," Colbert said, adding, "Just kidding."
Trump tweeted Monday morning that Streep is an "over-rated" actress, and Colbert put his foot down: "Look, Mr. Trump, you can refuse to release your taxes, you can call to ban an entire religion, you can play footsie with a dictator, but calling Meryl Streep overrated? No, no, too far." He mocked the defense of Trump's tweet from Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, who advised people to ignore Trump's words and focus on what's in his heart, then shifted to the report on Russian hacking from the FBI, CIA, and NSA.
The report found that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered hacking of Democrats in order to help Trump and embarrass the U.S. for preaching democracy and failing to practice it. "Hey, Putin, we don't need any help looking hypocritical, okay?" Colbert said. "We're the country that invented both chili cheese fries and open-heart surgery. We've got this one." In any case, after getting briefed on the report, Trump finally accepted that Russia hacked the election — and he promptly blamed Democrats for letting themselves get hacked. "He went on to say that all bank robberies are the bank's fault," Colbert said, "and if people didn't want to get stabbed, why does their rib cage make such a sturdy knife holder?" Watch below. Peter Weber