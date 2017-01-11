Putin spokesman denies reports that the Kremlin collected 'compromising information' on Donald Trump

Stephen Colbert kicked off Tuesday's Late Show by celebrating home-state team Clemson's victory over Alabama in Monday night's college football championship game. Then he got right down to the business of talking about Donald Trump, beginning with a quick look at Tuesday's confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), Trump's pick for attorney general.

There were protests at the hearing, "but there were a few laughs," too, Colbert said, playing a clip of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) saying the Sessions nomination will answer "the age-old question: Can you be confirmed attorney general of the United States over the objection of 1,400 law professors." Graham laughed, and Sessions laughed, and so did Colbert. "It's funny because nothing matters." He suggested that Sessions disavowing the Ku Klux Klan was a pretty low bar to step over, but warmed up to to the senator when he acknowledged that grabbing a woman by the genitals without asking is, in fact, a crime.