Fed cuts rates, chair says he won't quit if Trump asks

Jerome Powell said Trump firing him was 'not permitted under the law'

Jerome Powell and Donald Trump at the White House in 2018
Powell was noncommittal on future rate cuts that were expected before Trump won the election
(Image credit: Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point Thursday, as expected, to the 4.50%-4.75% range. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell was noncommittal on future rate cuts that were expected before Donald Trump won the presidential election.

