Fox News' Tucker Carlson perfectly exposed a guest trying to spread a hoax on air

Tweeting isn't something President-elect Donald Trump likes to do, it's simply something he has to do — or so he says. "Look, I don't like tweeting. I have other things I could be doing," Trump said during an interview on Fox & Friends that aired Wednesday morning. "But I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press. And it's my only way that I can counteract."

And counteract he has. Trump has racked up more than 34,000 tweets since he joined Twitter in March 2009, and he's taken up calling out news outlets, people he dislikes, and businesses considering offshoring jobs. Just this morning, for example, Trump slammed the Today show for being "biased" and having "little credibility."

But Trump claimed this would all come to an end if the media just treated him better. "Now if the press were honest — which it's not — I would absolutely not use Twitter," he said. "I wouldn't have to."

For now though, he indicated, he has no choice but to continue tweeting to his more than 20 million followers, collecting thousands and thousands of "likes" along the way. Becca Stanek