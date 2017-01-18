Watch Bernie Sanders' fiery confrontation with Tom Price about universal health care

Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga.) faced intense questioning from Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wa.) on Wednesday over his decision to purchase Innate Immunotherapeutics stock after a conversation with Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.). "Rep. Price, recent press reports about your investments in the Australian biotech company, Innate Immunotherapeutics, raises some curious questions about your judgments, and I want to review the facts," Murray began. "You made the decision to purchase that stock, not a broker, yes or no?"

"That was a decision I made, yes," Price answered.

His answer directly contradicts an earlier statement by Trump's transition team: "The Trump transition team said ... that the stock purchase was directed not by Price but by a broker and that the congressman himself did not become aware of the stock buy until well after the legislation was introduced," Reuters reports.

With serious questions about Price's medical stock trades during his time in the House, people we represent deserve answers. #PriceHearing pic.twitter.com/oOboaqveho — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 18, 2017

Murray continued to push in her questioning: "Congressman Chris Collins, who sits on President-elect Trump's transition team, is both an investor and a board member of [Innate Immunotherapeutics]. He was reportedly overheard just last week off the House floor bragging about how he had made people millionaires from a stock tip," she said. "Congressman Price, in our meeting, you informed me you made purchases based on conversations with Rep. Collins, is that correct?"

Price denies the accusation, claiming he had spoken to Collins simply about the company in general — but it's certainly not a great moment for the congressman. Additionally, "[Innate Immunotherapeutics'] drug could benefit from the 21st Century Cures Act, which Mr. Price voted for. The law, signed in December, will speed up the Food and Drug Administration's approval of new medicines," The New York Times reports. "At the very least, Mr. Price exercised abysmal judgment by trading the shares of companies over whose fortunes he exercised so much control." Jeva Lange