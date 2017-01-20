The Obamas are officially on their way out of D.C.

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama departed Washington, D.C., on Friday, following the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump. After posing for a final picture with the new president and first lady Melania Trump on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building, the Obamas boarded the Executive One helicopter — formerly Marine One — and prepared to depart Washington after eight years in the nation's capital.

The Obamas are headed to Palm Springs, California, for a post-presidency retreat with their two daughters Sasha and Malia. Watch the former president and first lady fly away from Washington below. Kimberly Alters