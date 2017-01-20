President Trump's Twitter banner photo is from Obama's 2009 inauguration

At noon on Friday there was another peaceful transition of power... on Twitter. As President Trump was being sworn into office, Twitter transitioned the official @POTUS handle from Barack Obama (who is now @POTUS44) to the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump. President Trump's official Twitter page features his photo and a banner image of Inauguration Day — a flag-draped Capitol building and a sea of supporters waving American flags on a sunny day.

Hold up. Isn't it raining in D.C.?

As several keen-eyed Twitter users pointed out, Trump's exuberant Inauguration Day banner photo is actually from Obama's 2009 inauguration.

Donald Trump’s banner image is from Obama’s 2009 inauguration (h/t @4evrmalone) pic.twitter.com/TWMI1HryAh — Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) January 20, 2017

Perhaps this is Trump's subtle way of telling Americans he'll hold onto a few vestiges of the Obama presidency after all. Lauren Hansen