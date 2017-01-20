Trump signs first documents as president

President Donald Trump began his presidency with the ceremonial signing of a waiver to allow General James Mattis to serve as defense secretary despite not having been out of uniform for at least seven years, as is normally required. Trump also formally nominated his Cabinet to the Senate and signed a proclamation for a "national day of patriotism," the details of which are not entirely clear.

JUST IN: President Trump signs his first documents as 45th President of the United States https://t.co/lK9wiqLJWI https://t.co/TwT11YrQCS — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 20, 2017

The White House also announced its plans to develop a sophisticated missile defense system to protect the U.S. against Iran and North Korea, Reuters reports. Jeva Lange