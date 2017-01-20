FOLLOW THE WEEK ON FACEBOOK
Trump inauguration
Edit

Trump signs first documents as president
1:38 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump began his presidency with the ceremonial signing of a waiver to allow General James Mattis to serve as defense secretary despite not having been out of uniform for at least seven years, as is normally required. Trump also formally nominated his Cabinet to the Senate and signed a proclamation for a "national day of patriotism," the details of which are not entirely clear.

The White House also announced its plans to develop a sophisticated missile defense system to protect the U.S. against Iran and North Korea, Reuters reports. Jeva Lange

Trump inauguration
Edit

Trump becomes the first president to say 'carnage,' 'bleed,' and 'tombstones' in an inauguration speech
2:11 p.m. ET

Donald Trump may be the first president to have been married three times or appeared on WrestleMania, but he also has some other claims to history, not the least of which is being the first president to use "sad" in an inaugural address:

President Trump has long been a fan of the word "sad," having used it in 210 of his tweets and retweets (typically accompanied by an exclamation point). Trump notably used a lot of unusually violent words for the first time in his speech, too, including "bleed," "carnage," "depletion," "ripped," "tombstones," and "unstoppable." Jeva Lange

Trump inauguration
Edit

Trump apparently thanked Clinton for coming to his inauguration
1:57 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump apparently took a moment to thank Hillary Clinton for coming to his inauguration Friday, just before the inaugural luncheon:

Trump had seemingly ignored Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, just before he took the oath of office. "Has there even been acknowledgment by Trump toward the Clintons?" The New York Times' Carl Hulse wondered after the inauguration speech.

Watch the greeting, and test your lip-reading skills, below. Jeva Lange

Trump inauguration
Edit

Obama on the Trump era: 'This is just a little pit stop'
1:55 p.m. ET

Before jetting off to Palm Springs, California, former President Barack Obama said a quick goodbye to his staff and supporters at Joint Base Andrews. "Michelle and I have really been milking this goodbye thing," Obama joked, before offering some parting thoughts on the progress he saw during his presidency and what the future may hold.

"Our democracy is not the buildings, it's not the monuments. It's you, being willing to work," Obama said, recalling how his supporters "came together, from small towns and big cities" and "decided to believe." He urged his supporters to keep doing this, and promised he'd be right there with them. "This is just a little pit stop," Obama said, just an hour after President Donald Trump was sworn into office. "This is not a period, this is a comma in the continuing story of building America."

Catch a snippet of Obama's final goodbye below. Becca Stanek

Trump inauguration
Edit

President Trump's Twitter banner photo is from Obama's 2009 inauguration
1:25 p.m. ET

At noon on Friday there was another peaceful transition of power... on Twitter. As President Trump was being sworn into office, Twitter transitioned the official @POTUS handle from Barack Obama (who is now @POTUS44) to the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump. President Trump's official Twitter page features his photo and a banner image of Inauguration Day — a flag-draped Capitol building and a sea of supporters waving American flags on a sunny day.

Hold up. Isn't it raining in D.C.?

As several keen-eyed Twitter users pointed out, Trump's exuberant Inauguration Day banner photo is actually from Obama's 2009 inauguration.

Perhaps this is Trump's subtle way of telling Americans he'll hold onto a few vestiges of the Obama presidency after all. Lauren Hansen

Trump inauguration
Edit

After Trump's inauguration, Joe Biden took the train home to Delaware
1:17 p.m. ET

Former Vice President Joe Biden has left the capital. Not long after President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were sworn into office, Biden and his wife Jill Biden were pictured hopping on a train in Washington, D.C., to head back home to Delaware. "Back on Amtrak," Biden said, giving a thumbs up to the cameras.

Biden rode Amtrak nearly every day when he was a senator, reportedly racking up 8,000 round-trips. Becca Stanek

Trump inauguration
Edit

The Obamas are officially on their way out of D.C.
1:03 p.m. ET

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama departed Washington, D.C., on Friday, following the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump. After posing for a final picture with the new president and first lady Melania Trump on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building, the Obamas boarded the Executive One helicopter — formerly Marine One — and prepared to depart Washington after eight years in the nation's capital.

The Obamas are headed to Palm Springs, California, for a post-presidency retreat with their two daughters Sasha and Malia. Watch the former president and first lady fly away from Washington below. Kimberly Alters

Trump inauguration
Edit

Everyone is praising America for once again not having a coup or dictator
1:01 p.m. ET

Even President Donald Trump's critics are happy to admit that things were at least peaceful Friday during the inauguration. Despite the fact that there are many other democratic nations around the world that do this exact same thing, Americans patted themselves on the back for once again not having a coup:

Not everyone is so impressed: "There is something unnerving about these reassurances, something overstated, even hysterical," writes The Atlantic's David Frum.

When a British prime minister loses the confidence of the House of Commons and must suddenly trundle out of 10 Downing Street (as some six dozen of them have done since the job was invented in the 1740s; a few more than once), nobody marvels on television how wonderful it is that he or she doesn't try to retain power by force of arms. Nobody in Denmark thinks it extraordinary when one party relinquishes power to another. Ditto New Zealand or Switzerland — all of them treat peaceful transfers of power as the developed world norm, like reliable electricity or potable water. [The Atlantic]

Read his entire evaluation here. Jeva Lange

See More Speed Reads