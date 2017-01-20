Trump apparently thanked Clinton for coming to his inauguration

President Donald Trump apparently took a moment to thank Hillary Clinton for coming to his inauguration Friday, just before the inaugural luncheon:

There it is: President Donald Trump & Hillary Clinton shake hands before the inaugural luncheon. Looks like he mouthed "thank you" to her. pic.twitter.com/LBb3k5RJY8 — Monica Alba (@albamonica) January 20, 2017 Trump, shaking Hillary's hand, whispered: "thank you for being here." — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) January 20, 2017

Trump had seemingly ignored Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, just before he took the oath of office. "Has there even been acknowledgment by Trump toward the Clintons?" The New York Times' Carl Hulse wondered after the inauguration speech.

Watch the greeting, and test your lip-reading skills, below. Jeva Lange