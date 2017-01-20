Trump's new White House bio is exactly what you'd expect

Whoever wrote President Trump's official bio for the White House website certainly didn't shy away from piling on the accolades. The first sentence introduces the 45th president as "the very definition of the American success story." "Throughout his life he has continually set the standards of business and entrepreneurial excellence, especially with his interests in real estate, sports, and entertainment," the page at WhiteHouse.gov reads. "Likewise, his entry into politics and public service resulted in the presidential victory in, miraculously, his first-ever run for office."

After a brief paragraph on his business background and success as an "accomplished author," his bio goes on to detail the ins and outs of his presidential campaign. It's noted that Trump won the presidential election "in the largest Electoral College landslide for a Republican in 30 years," and the bio also claims he won the "highest all-time" number of popular votes for a Republican nominee. "It is clear that President Trump's win is one that brought Americans of all backgrounds together," the bio reads, "and he is ready to deliver results for the nation on day one and every day of his tenure."

To learn more flattering facts about America's new president, head over to WhiteHouse.gov. Becca Stanek