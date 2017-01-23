Watch President Trump blow kiss to FBI director, share bro hug with homeland security secretary

Protecting America's top political leaders — including the outgoing and incoming presidents, Supreme Court justices, and leaders of Congress — at an outdoor inauguration, plus the crowd of people who came to watch President Trump sworn in on Friday, is no small feat, and the various U.S. law enforcement officers who kept everyone safe deserve commendation. On Sunday, Trump gave law enforcement leaders his personal thanks — in some cases, very personal — at a reception in the White House.

Trump called newly sworn-in Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, whom he called "General," up for a hand-clasp and arm-pat, saying, "From Day 1, I have felt safe." Then he pointed to FBI Director James Comey, making a gesture with his lips. "Jim," he said. "He's become more famous than me." Trump shook Comey's hand, whispered something in his ear, and gave him a pat on the arm. Watch below. Peter Weber