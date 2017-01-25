Reporters fret after White House press office sends 'propaganda'-like email lauding Trump's accomplishments
The White House press office blasted out an email Wednesday morning that listed "praise for President Trump's bold action." The email linked to journalists' tweets as well as news articles that favorably highlighted President Trump's early actions. As NBC News' Bradd Jaffy notes, such an email is commonplace for a campaign or a committee to send, but practically unheard of coming from the White House:
Interesting. The White House press office just put out press clips -- "praise for President Trump's bold action." Like a campaign/committee. pic.twitter.com/unEBlxP1kR
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 25, 2017
Trump has reportedly been especially sensitive to negative media coverage of his inauguration and his first several days in office. The email leads with a quote from The Atlantic calling Trump a "winner."
"I've never seen anything like it from the official White House press office," Jaffy said. His colleague, NBC's Katy Tur, was blunter in her assessment. Jeva Lange
Some might call it Propaganda. https://t.co/wkaDywREcw
— Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) January 25, 2017
In the minds of President Donald Trump's supporters, Megyn Kelly's decision to leave Fox News for NBC News is evidence the president's takeover of the conservative news outlet is now complete, New York's Gabriel Sherman reported late Tuesday in a series of tweets:
Inside Trumpworld, there's glee that Megyn Kelly is gone from Fox. Trump allies say Trump conquered Fox, the channel now works for him.
— Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) January 25, 2017
Trump, Sherman noted, has endorsed Fox News in a way no other president has before, even going so far as to tell Americans to trust Fox first and foremost:
Trump's public endorsement of Fox News over cable news rivals is something I've never seen before. He's acknowledging Fox is now state TV.
— Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) January 25, 2017
During Bush years Cheney privately ordered hotel room TVs tuned to Fox. But Bush admin didn't blatantly tell Americans to trust Fox over CNN
— Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) January 25, 2017
Kelly, who asked Trump a notoriously tough question about his past remarks about women at the first Republican presidential primary debate, routinely pushed back against Trump and his supporters during her tenure at Fox. In fact, Kelly claimed in her memoir Settle for More, which she released just after the election, that Trump's supporters were so outraged by her criticisms and questioning that she received "death threats."
With one of the network's few voices of dissent now gone, it's easy to see why a president plagued by a historically low inaugural approval rating might be encouraging Americans to tune in. Becca Stanek
A new Edelman survey found global trust in government, businesses, non-governmental organizations, and the media all plummeted in 2016, Quartz reports. Only 37 percent of people say they trust CEOs, down 12 percentage points from last year, and only 29 percent of respondents said they trust government leaders. Just 43 percent of them had faith in the press, with trust in the media falling to an all-time low in 17 of the 28 countries polled. Overall, 53 percent of participants across income and education levels felt "the system" — referring to the four aforementioned institutions — is "failing them." Thirty-two percent were "uncertain," and just 15 percent think the system is working fine.
Edelman has been conducting its annual Trust Barometer survey for 20 years, with the latest report polling some 33,000 people around the world. Dig into the full report here. Kelly Gonsalves
President Donald Trump is poised to reopen the CIA's overseas "black site" prisons, The New York Times reports. Trump's draft order, titled "Detention and Interrogation of Enemy Combatants," walks backs restrictions on torture and handling detainees. If signed by the president, the International Committee of the Red Cross would also lose access to detainees in U.S. custody, a provision that was granted by President Barack Obama and is required in order to follow wartime rules detailed in the Geneva Conventions.
The order does not specify which CIA prisons would reopen, or specifically direct that torture be revived, but it is "flirting with a return to the 'enhanced interrogation program' and the environment that gave rise to it," said Elisa Massimino, the director of Human Rights First.
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), a former prisoner of war in Vietnam, condemned the draft. "The president can sign whatever executive order he likes. But the law is the law," McCain said in a statement. "We are not bring back torture in the United States of America."
John McCain: "The law is the law. We are not bringing back torture in the United States of America." pic.twitter.com/lhEDrs3ZBG
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 25, 2017
The White House did not offer a statement to The New York Times. Jeva Lange
Less than one week after President Trump took office, the Dow Jones Industrial Average made history Wednesday by opening for the first time ever above 20,000 points. The Dow, which has consistently rallied since Trump won the presidential election in November, has been hovering right below 20,000 for more than a month; on Jan. 6, it came within just one point of the breakthrough.
Reuters reported Wednesday's boost was due to the numerous executive orders Trump has signed since taking office Friday, including his revivals of the Keystone and Dakota Access oil pipelines. Because of Trump's vows to roll back regulations, energy companies and financial services have seen the biggest jumps in their stocks.
However, not all credit goes to Trump. CNN Money noted the jump "is also a reflection of the solid economy Trump inherited from former President Obama." "The economy has come a long way in eight years," said JPMorgan Funds chief global strategist David Kelly. "Overall, it's a healthier economy and does justify a much higher stock market than eight years ago." Becca Stanek
The International Olympic Committee has stripped Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt of his 2008 gold medal from the 4x100-meter relay, it announced Wednesday, after teammate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at that year's Beijing Games. The loss brings Bolt's total gold-medal count to eight, down from nine.
The IOC retested frozen athlete samples from the 2008 Games with new methods last year, The Associated Press reports. The sample Carter gave on Aug. 23, 2008 — just one day after the Jamaican men won gold in the 4x100-meter relay — was originally declared clean during the Beijing Games, but was found to contain the banned substance methylhexaneamine upon re-testing last year.
Last June, Bolt reportedly said he was "not too pleased" about Carter's results in the IOC's re-test, but told the Jamaica Gleaner he would cooperate should the IOC decide to strip the team of its medal. "It's heartbreaking, but it's one of those things," Bolt said. "If [Carter's doping] is confirmed ... and I need to give back my gold medal, it's not a problem for me." Bolt will still be an 8-time gold medalist, thanks to the two remaining golds he won in Beijing, three from London in 2012, and three from Rio last summer. Kimberly Alters
Fox News' Tucker Carlson pans proposal to 'shun' Kellyanne Conway because 'the last administration lied a lot too'
On his show Tuesday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson tried to get to the bottom of why Elite Daily senior politics writer John Haltiwanger might find President Trump aide Kellyanne Conway "uniquely reprehensible." Haltiwanger, echoing an argument outlined by New York University journalism professor Jay Rosen, personally believes the media should "shun" Conway for spreading "blatant lies" that he said muddy the national dialogue.
While Haltiwanger contended Conway disrupts debates by making statements "easily contradicted" by Trump, thus causing "more confusion about the Trump world," Carlson argued closing Conway out of the conversation would basically be shutting the door on discourse. "We don't agree on the basic facts about a lot of different things. I mean, that's part of what discourse is, it's arguing over what the facts are," Carlson said. "And of course, you're not going to reach a place of agreement if you don't talk at all."
Carlson then pointed out that lying isn't exactly "unique" to Trump's administration, or to Conway in particular. "The last administration lied a lot too," Carlson said. "And your outrage seems selective."
Watch the full exchange below. Becca Stanek
President Donald Trump is plagued by insecurities about his coverage in the media, aides who were not authorized to speak to the press revealed to The Associated Press anonymously. Trump's aides think they have a solution, though: Get the president to watch less TV.
It's easier said than done:
After relishing in Friday's inaugural festivities, the new president grew increasingly upset the next day by what he felt was "biased" media coverage of women's marches across the globe protesting his election, according to a person familiar with his thinking. Trump was particularly enraged with CNN, which he thought was "gloating" by continually running photos of the women's march alongside the smaller crowds that attended his inauguration the day before, according to this person, one of several White House aides and associates who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations. [The Associated Press]
Trump frequently responds to cable news coverage using his Twitter account, and he makes a point of calling or texting show hosts to react. "Most mornings, Trump flicks on the TV and watches Morning Joe, often for long periods of time, sometimes interrupted with texts to the hosts or panelists," Axios reported Tuesday.
And for the ex-reality TV star, the obsession is hard to curb:
Underscoring Trump's habit of stoking rivalries among his staff, he has told people he wants his counselor Kellyanne Conway to be on television more. He cheered her use of the phrase "alternative facts" in a recent interview as a way to counteract what he believes is the media's inherent bias.
Those around Trump are trying to get the cable news consumer-in-chief to be near a television less often, according to one person who has spoken with him. [The Associated Press]
Read more about Trump's media addiction at AP. Jeva Lange