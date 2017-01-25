Reporters fret after White House press office sends 'propaganda'-like email lauding Trump's accomplishments

The White House press office blasted out an email Wednesday morning that listed "praise for President Trump's bold action." The email linked to journalists' tweets as well as news articles that favorably highlighted President Trump's early actions. As NBC News' Bradd Jaffy notes, such an email is commonplace for a campaign or a committee to send, but practically unheard of coming from the White House:

Interesting. The White House press office just put out press clips -- "praise for President Trump's bold action." Like a campaign/committee. pic.twitter.com/unEBlxP1kR — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 25, 2017

Trump has reportedly been especially sensitive to negative media coverage of his inauguration and his first several days in office. The email leads with a quote from The Atlantic calling Trump a "winner."

"I've never seen anything like it from the official White House press office," Jaffy said. His colleague, NBC's Katy Tur, was blunter in her assessment. Jeva Lange