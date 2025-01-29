OpenAI announces ChatGPT Gov for government use
The artificial intelligence research company has launched a new version of its chatbot tailored for the US government
What happened
OpenAI Tuesday unveiled ChatGPT Gov, a new version of its flagship chatbot tailored for use by U.S. government agencies.
Who said what
Government adoption of generative artificial intelligence could "boost efficiency and productivity," as well as "enhancing America's global leadership in this technology," OpenAI said. With ChatGPT Gov, "we aim to ensure AI serves the national interest and the public good, aligned with democratic values."
This is OpenAI's "biggest product launch since its enterprise rollout," CNBC said. The new platform is underpinned by ChatGPT Enterprise, which the federal government has not yet "accredited for use on nonpublic data." But the company "touts heightened cybersecurity protections" in ChatGPT Gov "so federal employees can feed it sensitive information," Semafor said. The release "marks a deepening of ties" between OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and the Trump administration as the industry seeks fewer guardrails and a new, more resource-efficient Chinese AI chatbot threatens America's dominance in artificial intelligence.
What next?
OpenAI is embracing government cooperation as a "key to ensuring rapidly developing AI capabilities are well understood by policymakers," Fox News said. Felipe Millon, OpenAI's head of federal sales, said ChatGPT Gov would be available in the "near future" and ready for live testing "within a month."
