All of the State Department's senior management officials just resigned

Six senior officials in charge of management at the State Department have departed their posts under the new administration of President Donald Trump, The Washington Post reports, citing four unnamed State officials. On Wednesday afternoon, nine-year State veteran Patrick Kennedy, the undersecretary for management, resigned suddenly, joined by Assistant Secretary of State for Administration Joyce Anne Barr, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Michele Bond, and Office of Foreign Missions Director Gentry O. Smith.
Additionally, Assistant Secretary of State for Diplomatic Security Gregory Starr and Bureau of Overseas Building Operations Director Lydia Muniz retired from their posts on Jan. 20, the day of Trump's inauguration. All five officials worked under Kennedy to manage department logistics as well as State posts overseas; the Post further notes that "several senior foreign service officers" in regional State outposts have either left or resigned their positions since the election.
"It's the single biggest simultaneous departure of institutional memory that anyone can remember," David Wade, the State Department's former chief of staff under John Kerry, told the Post. "That's incredibly difficult to replicate." Kennedy had reportedly planned to try to stay on in his job under incoming secretary of state Rex Tillerson, and his resignation Wednesday was apparently unexpected.
Reporters have noted that many of the senior officials had served under both Republican and Democratic presidents. "In the context of a president [Trump] who railed against the U.S. foreign policy establishment during his campaign and a secretary of state [Tillerson] with no government experience, the vacancies are ... concerning," the Post wrote. Read more about the mass departures from the State Department at The Washington Post. Kimberly Alters
Senate Democrats have resorted to asking West Virginia's senator to teach them how to talk to 'real people'
Still reeling from their 2016 losses but already looking ahead to 2018, 10 Senate Democrats who are facing election contests in states that voted for President Trump gathered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, on Thursday to learn how to effectively market themselves to "real people."
Prominent on the day's agenda is a "discussion with Trump voters" session moderated by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who is among those 10 Democratic senators prepping for a difficult re-election campaign. Other sessions have titles like "Speaking to those who feel invisible in rural America," "Listening to those feel unheard," and "Rising America — They feel unheard too."
The meeting, which is closed to journalists, will also feature a discussion headlined by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) on how Democrats can find and exploit points of convergence with Trump's policies that traditional Republicans may not embrace. Called "Triangulating Trump," the conversation will focus on topics like infrastructure development, international trade, and anti-outsourcing regulations. Bonnie Kristian
President Donald Trump has single-handedly caused the Doomsday Clock to tick 30 seconds closer to midnight, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announced Thursday. The metaphorical clock has been used to gauge the threat of humanity's annihilation since 1947, with midnight representing the end of the world. The apocalypse is now just two and a half minutes from midnight, reported the scientists, who consult with a board that includes 15 Nobel Laureates.
The threat neared for two reasons: the lack of sufficient international action on decreasing nuclear weapons arsenals, and climate change. "The United States now has a president who has promised to impede progress on both of those fronts," the Bulletin said. "Never before has the Bulletin decided to advance the clock largely because of the statements of a single person, but when that person is the new president of the United States, his words matter."
The clock indicates humanity is the closest to oblivion it has been since the U.S. upgraded its nuclear arsenal with the hydrogen bomb in 1953, when there were just two minutes to midnight. The clock reached its safest point in 1991, when there were 17 minutes to midnight due to the end of the Cold War and the implementation of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty. Jeva Lange
The FBI says its surveillance cameras need to be secret to protect the privacy of the people it's watching
A federal court has ruled in the FBI's favor in a dispute with the city of Seattle over whether the city can disclose in response to public records requests the location of FBI surveillance cameras affixed to city-owned utility poles.
Among the federal agency's arguments in support of surveillance secrecy was the bizarre contention that to reveal the location of the cameras would be a breach of privacy for the people the cameras are recording, because those people have yet to be charged with any crime:
Because of their close proximity to the subjects of surveillance, unauthorized disclosure of the locations of current or previously installed pole cameras can reasonably be expected to constitute an unwarranted invasion of privacy for those persons under investigation who have not yet been charged. [Department of Justice]
The case was preemptively initiated by the FBI following a records request from a Seattle privacy advocate, but the precedent the ruling sets of broad deference to federal law enforcement privilege will be widely applicable beyond the specific circumstances in Washington state. The decision concurs with the Justice Department's argument that disclosure of the camera locations would cause "irreparable harm to important federal interests, namely, the ability to carry out effective investigations," even when the cameras are no longer in use for any active case. Bonnie Kristian
Kellyanne Conway does not want to be on TV anymore. Once President Donald Trump's greatest advocate and defender on cable news, Conway is now fighting to get behind the curtain in the new administration. "Conway says she is trying to dramatically scale back her life in the media, to come in, as it were, from the heat and to nurture her role as one of a handful of people closest to the president," The Hollywood Reporter writes. "It's a role she defines as 'having walk-in privileges.'"
The paradox here is that the true power behind the president is invisible — or at least carefully muted. The operative's ultimate cachet is to be heard and not seen. In this quest or opportunity to make it into history, Conway, as much as the president might need her as a defender and want her as provocateur, understands she is sorely overexposed from her sometimes six shows before 9 a.m. and often as many after the workday. "Have I told you how sick I am of me?" she said in one of our text exchanges.
Days after the election, she turned down the position of press secretary. When the president-elect kept pressuring her to take the job, she still was having none of it. In fact, so determined has she been to be inside — "where 95 percent of what I say to him will never be public" — she turned down any job with "communications" in the title. [The Hollywood Reporter]
Read more about Conway's goals, and how she hopes to get off your TV screen sooner rather than later, at The Hollywood Reporter. Jeva Lange
When you've got trouble with a capital T and that rhymes with C and that stands for "corruption," voters often turn to populist leaders for solutions, lured by promises of greater equality and transparency as power is taken from the governing elite and returned to the people. Unfortunately, according to data from Transparency International's 2016 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), an embrace of populism often makes corruption even worse.
"Corruption and social inequality are indeed closely related and provide a source for popular discontent," explains Finn Heinrich, research director for Transparency International. "Yet, the track record of populist leaders in tackling this problem is dismal; they use the corruption-inequality message to drum up support but have no intention of tackling the problem seriously."
The CPI cites nations like Turkey, Hungary, and Venezuela as recent examples of nations whose choice of populist leaders has resulted in increasing or at best stagnant levels of corruption. But Heinrich also specifically calls out the populist pledges of President Trump, arguing that "the first signs of such a betrayal of his promises are already there. The talk is of rolling back key anti-corruption legislation and ignoring potential conflicts of interests that will exacerbate — not control — corruption." Bonnie Kristian
Texas has the longest U.S. border with Mexico. Zero of its 38 members of Congress support Trump's wall.
Texas sends 38 lawmakers to Congress — 36 House members and two senators — and 25 of them are Republican. None of them are willing to endorse President Trump's plan for a gulf-to-sea border wall. Not all of Texas' congressional delegation necessarily opposes the wall, but when The Texas Tribune asked about Trump's signature policy issue a few weeks ago, none would go on record as thinking it is a good idea.
Many of them were in favor of erecting barriers in some sections of the border, adding Border Patrol officers, and using surveillance technology, but Sens. John Cornyn (R) and Ted Cruz (R) only backed completing the last 50 miles of 700 miles of border fencing approved by Congress in 2006, most of it in Arizona. Others fretted about using eminent domain to seize land from ranchers, often family land passed down for generations.
Rep. Will Hurd (R), whose competitive House district spans 800 miles of border, from San Antonio to right outside El Paso, released a stronger statement on Wednesday. "Building a wall is the most expensive and least effective way to secure the border," he said. "Big Bend National Park and many areas in my district are perfect examples of where a wall is unnecessary and would negatively impact the environment, private property rights, and economy," Hurd said, adding that it would be "impossible" to build a wall in some sections of his district. Peter Weber
Trump threatens to cancel meeting with Mexican president if Mexico won't pay for the border wall
President Donald Trump threatened Thursday morning to break off an upcoming meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto after Peña Nieto reiterated that his nation would not pay for Trump's border wall.
"Mexico doesn't believe in walls," Peña Nieto said Wednesday. Hours later, Trump tweeted:
The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers...
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017
of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017
"If I'm not mistaken, this is straight from the 'you can't break up with me [because] I was already breaking up with YOU' manual of [international] diplomacy," The Washington Post's Rebecca Sinderbrand quipped.
House Speaker Paul Ryan told MSNBC on Wednesday night that "there are a lot of different ways of getting Mexico to contribute to doing this, and there are different ways to defining how exactly they pay for it," but at first, "we're going to pay for it and front the money up." When interviewer Greta Van Susteren said the estimated price tag is $8 billion to $14 billion, Ryan agreed, saying, "That's about right." Other estimates put the price as high as $25 billion for just construction. Jeva Lange