6 people in Trump's inner circle have committed his definition of voter fraud

President Donald Trump is obsessed with voter fraud. He even went as far as to sign an executive order his first week in office in the hopes of getting to the bottom of what he alleges is a voter fraud epidemic, despite a complete lack of evidence to support such claims.

Trump might be forgiven for the confusion, though, at least considering his sample size and his somewhat skewed definition of the crime. At least six members of Trump's family and inner circle have been discovered to be registered to vote in more than one state:

It is not illegal to be registered to vote in two states; in fact, it can even happen accidentally. Where it becomes tricky is if people have actually voted twice, an act that can sometimes require traveling great distances between states to actually pull off.

Referring to Sean Spicer's double-registration, Tom Bonier of political data company Target Smart explained that "there's no evidence he voted twice in any election. It's almost certainly because he moved." Nevertheless, Bonier said, "his boss calls this fraud."

Jeva Lange